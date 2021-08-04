COLUMN: Many Uses For Potatoes

I have tried a hint of putting potato chunks into a pot of over-salted veggies or stew, then removing after ten minutes. The veggies' glucose will neutralize the extra sodium.

Now, I have found a list of other uses for potatoes.

To extend the life of a bouquet, cut a potato in half, put it flat side down in an opaque vase. Poke holes in the potato and put a stem into each hole. Fill the vase with water. The potato provides nutrients for the bloom.

Mud spatters on your pants? Rub the outside of a halved raw potato on the caked on mud. When dry, launder as usual. Potato acids will dissolve the stains.

Cast iron cookware rusted from storage? Sprinkle salt onto a halved raw potato and rub the cut side over the rusted spots. The potato's oxalic acid dissolves the rust while the abrasive salt scrubs away residue.

Silverware need polishing? Peel a potato, cut into a few large pieces and boil for 10 minutes. Remove from heat and remove the potato. When the water has cooled, set silverware inside the pot and let soak for 30 minutes before rinsing with warm water. The potato acid dissolves the tarnish.

Got your problem solved and you are ready to eat? Scrub three or four large potatoes, unpeeled, and cook until well done. Time will vary. Peel potatoes and mash good. Add a round tablespoon of butter and same amount of cream cheese. Mash again, then whip until fluffy, and you have a good bowl of goodness hard to beat ( unless you add a huge bowl of pinto beans cooked with ham).

