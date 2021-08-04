Local Districts Receive $10.5 Million From Covid Funds

FARMINGTON -- Farmington, Lincoln and Prairie Grove school districts have been allocated a total of more than $10.5 million from federal covid-19 relief funds since the pandemic struck the country about 16 months ago.

The total of the federal aid for elementary and secondary education in the state is around $2 billion, and funds must be spent within three years.

In Arkansas, the funds are called Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief money, and public and nonprofit private schools are receiving the money in three rounds, known as ESSER 1, ESSER II and ESSER III (or American Rescue Plan) funds.

The state and federal government have directed funds as eligible for specific purposes, such as food security, learning loss, air quality and ventilation, personal protection equipment, cleaning supplies and other safety protocols, virtual education and facilities.

School districts submit receipts for their expenses from the covid-relief funds and are reimbursed by the education department.

Following is information from the three districts on how they have spent their ESSER I and II funds, and how they are proposing to spend the third round of money.

FARMINGTON SCHOOL DISTRICT

ESSER I Funds

Farmington received about $214,000 from ESSER I funds and has spent all of the money, said Joe McClung, assistant superintendent.

Money was used on food security to deliver meals during the pandemic, on continuous learning and tools to help teach remotely, such as Chromebooks, wireless hot spots and other technology. Some of this also was used on procedures to open school safely in August 2020.

The breakdown for ESSER I: 41% personal protection equipment, janitorial; 32% technology; 17% facilities; 10% learning (including point of contact costs).

Purchases included masks, face shields, dividers, foggers, Chromebooks, water filling stations, signage, headphones, pivot materials.

ESSER II Funds

For the second round of funds, Farmington received $1.5 million and has spent about one-half of the money. The deadline to spend the money is Sept. 30, 2023.

The money was used for staff "hero pay" (for additional duties related to covid), covid leave for those who had to quarantine or were diagnosed with covid-19, technology, facilities and teaching and learning.

Some examples include $247,000 for technology, $30,000 for virtual instruction, $85,000 to improve air quality and $25,000 for sanitation.

ESSER III Funds

Farmington will receive $1.67 million from the ESSER III funds from the American Rescue Plan. Districts are required to submit a plan on spending this money to the Arkansas Deartment of Education by Aug. 15. Districts in Arkansas have until Sept. 30, 2024, to spend this money. Of the total, 20% has to be set aside for learning loss.

According to McClung, the district is proposing to use about $575,000 for HVAC equipment. All school buildings, with the exception of the high school, will receive new HVAC systems that will be more efficient and provide better air quality, McClung said.

The district also is proposing to spend money for social and mental health, safety protocols (such as PPE and sanitizers), upgrades on camera systems to help with contact tracing, computers and communication.

PRAIRIE GROVE SCHOOL DISTRICT

ESSER I

Prairie Grove received $180,000 from the first round of money and spent that on technology and personal protection equipment. That account is balanced out, according to Reba Holmes, superintendent of schools.

ESSER II

For the second round of money, Prairie Grove received $1,208,000 and has already spent about two/thirds of that money, Holmes said. Of this total, about $1 million has been dedicated to the new middle school under construction for an additional classroom wing. Other expenses included $50,000 for technology and $150,000 for curriculum.

ESSER III

For ESSER III funds, the district has been allocated $1,650,000. Holmes said the district is proposing to spend about $510,000 on loss of learning and $500,000 on HVAC expenses. Money also has been dedicated for technology, virtual instruction, personal protection equipment and supplies.

LINCOLN CONSOLIDATED SCHOOL DISTRICT

ESSER I

Lincoln received $289,569 for its first round of covid-relief funds. It spent the money on personal protection equipment, such as masks and face shields, sanitizer, foggers, gloves, wipes and touchless thermometers, according to Jana Claybrooks, learning services director. This money also went for instruction needs, such as furniture, Chromebooks and software, covid leave for staff and pay for substitute teachers.

ESSER II

For ESSER II funds, Lincoln received $1.2 million and this money was used for covid leave and substitute teachers, bus leases, Chromebooks and additional compensation for staff and teachers for extra duties performed during the 2020-21 school year because of covid-19.

ESSER III

Lincoln schools will receive $2.7 million for the third round of federal money. Claybrook said the district proposes to use the money for HVAC expenses, transportation, personal protection equipment and systemic procedures.

About $547,000 of the money will be allocated to address lost instructional time or loss of learning with tutoring, materials and supplies, a child and family advocate, a certified interventionist and other staff members.

Money also will be used to support recruitment and retention of a diverse and qualified educator workforce, according to Claybrook.