Looking Back At Wolves Basketball

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Lincoln seniors Eli Rich (left) and Daytin Davis, shown hurling the ball from the far end at the opposite goal as the horn sounds on regulation deadlocked at 47-47, played their final game at Wolfpack Arena during a 57-55 overtime loss to Green Forest. The defeat eliminated Lincoln from the 3A-1 District boys basketball tournament on Saturday, Feb. 13.

Lincoln seniors Eli Rich (left) and Daytin Davis, shown hurling the ball from the far end at the opposite goal as the horn sounds on regulation deadlocked at 47-47, played their final game at Wolfpack Arena during a 57-55 overtime loss to Green Forest. The defeat eliminated Lincoln from the 3A-1 District boys basketball tournament on Saturday, Feb. 13.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Lincoln senior Kyler Calvin plants a foot literally stopping on a dime after stealing the ball and driving hard to the hoop. The maneuver caused Green Forest's 6-5 shot-blocker Daniel McDonald to lose his balance and fall to the floor allowing Calvin to lay the ball in. Calvin scored 11 points in the Wolves' 57-55 overtime loss which eliminated them from the 3A-1 District boys basketball tournament on Saturday, Feb. 13, at Wolfpack Arena.

Lincoln senior Kyler Calvin plants a foot literally stopping on a dime after stealing the ball and driving hard to the hoop. The maneuver caused Green Forest's 6-5 shot-blocker Daniel McDonald to lose his balance and fall to the floor allowing Calvin to lay the ball in. Calvin scored 11 points in the Wolves' 57-55 overtime loss which eliminated them from the 3A-1 District boys basketball tournament on Saturday, Feb. 13, at Wolfpack Arena.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Lincoln senior Austin Munyon snares a defensive rebound away from Green Forest's 6-5 center Daniel McDonald. Munyon scored 7 points and contributed strong post defense in the Wolves' 57-55 overtime loss which eliminated them from the 3A-1 District boys basketball tournament on Saturday, Feb. 13 at Wolfpack Arena.

Lincoln senior Austin Munyon snares a defensive rebound away from Green Forest's 6-5 center Daniel McDonald. Munyon scored 7 points and contributed strong post defense in the Wolves' 57-55 overtime loss which eliminated them from the 3A-1 District boys basketball tournament on Saturday, Feb. 13 at Wolfpack Arena.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Lincoln senior Weston Massey holds the ball inches above the baseline after diving on the floor to retrieve a loose ball. He successfully bounced the ball off a Green Forest player, saving possession for Lincoln on this play. Despite the effort, Lincoln sustained a season-ending 57-55 overtime loss to Green Forest during the 3A-1 District boys basketball tournament at Wolfpack Arena on Saturday, Feb. 13.

Lincoln senior Weston Massey holds the ball inches above the baseline after diving on the floor to retrieve a loose ball. He successfully bounced the ball off a Green Forest player, saving possession for Lincoln on this play. Despite the effort, Lincoln sustained a season-ending 57-55 overtime loss to Green Forest during the 3A-1 District boys basketball tournament at Wolfpack Arena on Saturday, Feb. 13.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Lincoln senior Daytin Davis fronts Green Forest's 6-5 center Daniel McDonald, causing him to catch a lob too deep under the basket and forcing the Tigers to reset their offense. McDonald scored 30 points for the Tigers, but the shorter Wolves made it as hard as they could during a 57-55 overtime loss which eliminated Lincoln from the 3A-1 District boys basketball tournament on Saturday, Feb. 13 at Wolfpack Arena.

Lincoln senior Daytin Davis fronts Green Forest's 6-5 center Daniel McDonald, causing him to catch a lob too deep under the basket and forcing the Tigers to reset their offense. McDonald scored 30 points for the Tigers, but the shorter Wolves made it as hard as they could during a 57-55 overtime loss which eliminated Lincoln from the 3A-1 District boys basketball tournament on Saturday, Feb. 13 at Wolfpack Arena.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Lincoln senior Eli Rich gets off the final field goal attempt of his high school career with Green Forest's Ali Cabrera (left) and Adrian Serna defending. Lincoln inbounded in the back court with 1.2 seconds left in overtime. Rich caught the ball in the front court near the left sideline and gave the Wolves a chance by firing up a desperation shot that didn't fall leaving Lincoln with a 57-55 overtime loss to Green Forest. The defeat eliminated Lincoln from the 3A-1 District boys basketball tournament on Saturday, Feb. 13.

Lincoln senior Eli Rich gets off the final field goal attempt of his high school career with Green Forest's Ali Cabrera (left) and Adrian Serna defending. Lincoln inbounded in the back court with 1.2 seconds left in overtime. Rich caught the ball in the front court near the left sideline and gave the Wolves a chance by firing up a desperation shot that didn't fall leaving Lincoln with a 57-55 overtime loss to Green Forest. The defeat eliminated Lincoln from the 3A-1 District boys basketball tournament on Saturday, Feb. 13.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Lincoln senior Weston Massey gets off a shot in the lane during a Saturday, Feb. 13, overtime loss to Green Forest. Massey scored 7 points in the Wolves' 57-55 elimination from the 3A-1 District boys basketball tournament at Wolfpack Arena.

Lincoln senior Weston Massey gets off a shot in the lane during a Saturday, Feb. 13, overtime loss to Green Forest. Massey scored 7 points in the Wolves' 57-55 elimination from the 3A-1 District boys basketball tournament at Wolfpack Arena.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Lincoln senior Daytin Davis scores two of his team-high 24 points with a left-handed layup operating out of the post against Green Forest. The Wolves suffered a season-ending 57-55 overtime loss during 3A-1 District boys basketball tournament play on Saturday, Feb. 13 at Wolfpack Arena.

Lincoln senior Daytin Davis scores two of his team-high 24 points with a left-handed layup operating out of the post against Green Forest. The Wolves suffered a season-ending 57-55 overtime loss during 3A-1 District boys basketball tournament play on Saturday, Feb. 13 at Wolfpack Arena.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Lincoln senior Kyler Calvin uses his quickness to claim a rebound during the Wolves' down-to-the-wire 57-55 overtime loss in the District 3A-1 boys basketball tournament against Green Forest at Wolfpack Arena on Feb. 13, 2021.

Lincoln senior Kyler Calvin uses his quickness to claim a rebound during the Wolves' down-to-the-wire 57-55 overtime loss in the District 3A-1 boys basketball tournament against Green Forest at Wolfpack Arena on Feb. 13, 2021.

