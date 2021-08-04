Private-Land Alligator Hunting Available For Arkansans

Arkansans who didn't get one of the 33 permits issued by the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission to hunt alligators on public land aren't completely left out.

According to a June 21 press release, the AGFC will allow hunters who have access to private land in the alligator zones across southern Arkansas to hunt through a quota-based system similar to bear hunting and private land elk hunting during the 2021 season.

The season dates are Sept. 17-20 and Sept. 24-27.

A quota system implemented in 2020 for private-land alligator hunting proved beneficial for hunters, according to Mark Barbee, wildlife biologist at the AGFC's Monticello office who coordinates the hunts.

Barbee wants alligator hunters to know they can obtain the private land alligator permit through the AGFC's online licensing system for $5 in addition to their hunting license. The private-land alligator permit is available through the "Buy Licenses" button at agfc.com.

"They will be able to participate in the alligator hunt on private land they have permission to hunt until the quota has been met in that zone," Barbee said.

He emphasizes each hunter's responsibility is to call the wildlife hotline (1-800-440-1477) every night before beginning their hunt to find out if the quota has been met and if they can continue their hunt.

Another change from 2020 that continues is the use of online hunter orientations. The alligator hunt orientation and training manual can be accessed at agfc.com providing important information as well as answers to frequently asked questions about the hunt.

Arkansans may go online to www.agfc.com/alligator for more information on the 2021 season, and purchase a private-land alligator permit by clicking on the "Buy Licenses" button at agfc.com.

Applications to hunt alligators were submitted from June 15 to 30. During the recent AGFC lottery-style drawing, 10 hunters got permission to hunt alligators in Zone One.

Four hunters drew permits to engage in alligator hunting at the Dr. Lester Sitzes III Bois d'Arc Wildlife Management Area, about 15-20 minutes southwest of Hope.

Two others received authorization to traverse the Little River in pursuit of the reptiles 27 miles south of De Queen.

One brave individual was awarded the sole permit issued by the AGFC to hunt at the Mercer Bayou/Sulphur River Wildlife Management Area, 26 miles south of Texarkana.

Three more hunters get to try their luck at Millwood Lake, 19 miles south of Nashville.

A total of 23 permits were handed out for Zone Three, all at the Lower Arkansas River Wetland Complex, 16 miles northeast of Dumas.