School Board Approves Flexible Wednesday Schedule

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove schools will use a flexible schedule on Wednesdays this year to allow students to leave early and provide a time for teachers to meet in their collaborate teams once a week.

After discussing the recommendation from administrators, the school board approved the early release day at its July 20 meeting.

Parents will be allowed to pick up their children at 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays or give permission for their older children to leave campus if they drive vehicles or live within walking distance.

Schools will provide supervised remediation sessions or study halls for students who remain on campus for the rest of the school day. Buses will run their regular routes at 3:05 p.m.

The schools will use shortened class periods and schedules on Wednesdays to accommodate the early-out day.

Reba Holmes, superintendent of schools, said many schools throughout the state have an early release day.

"We're going to do it differently in that we're going to keep the kids, and the bus routes will not change so it doesn't affect families," Holmes said, noting that none of the buses will leave early that day to take students home.

She said it's OK if parents want their children to stay at school for the entire day. She said she hopes, however, that parents will use Wednesday afternoons for doctor, eye and dentist appointments, therapy sessions and other reasons so that students will not have to miss school the rest of the week.

The district will begin its Wednesday flexible schedule on the first Wednesday of the school year, Aug. 18.

Pete Joenks, assistant superintendent, said students will be required to have a parent note to be able to leave early on their own, and staff will be "hyper vigilant" the first three or four weeks to make sure students are where they are supposed to be.

Teachers will use their weekly meeting to focus on students and improvement plans for achievement and growth for their students.

Holmes said teachers will have an agenda for their meetings and keep minutes. Administrators also are committing to be in committee meetings, she said.

This will give teachers about 1 1/2 hours each week to collaborate and see who is struggling and what can be done to help them catch up, she added.

In other news, Holmes reported to the board that the district had covid-19 cases and students in quarantine from a regular summer band practice with 80 students. She said the campus had four positive cases and more than 50 band students in quarantine because of close contact, as of July 20. The other students at band practice did not have to quarantine, she said.

The school board approved documents so that the city of Prairie Grove can move forward in constructing a new four-way intersection at Bush Street and Viney Grove Road.

The board approved three temporary construction and grade easements, a drainage easement and three warranty deeds with the city of Prairie Grove.

Assistant Superintendent David Kellogg said it's estimated it will take about six months for the project. For the 2021-22 school year, vehicles will have to use Industrial Drive for school traffic, he said.

Joenks gave the curriculum report during the meeting, and he said all grade levels have a digital learning plan approved by the Arkansas Department of Education for the 2021-22 school year.

He gave "rough" results from the ACT Aspire test, noting that all grade levels scored about the state average in reading. Joenks said he will provide a more detailed report at the August school board meeting.

Building principals with the middle school, junior high and high school presented their school improvement plans for the year. These were all approved by the school board.

The board also approved a request from Shawn Witt, director of technology and security, to dedicate $400,000 for new computers and electronic tablets.

Witt said he has applied for a grant from the FCC Emergency Connectivity Fund and, if approved, this fund will pay almost 100% of the costs for 35 Dell teacher laptops for about $17,500; 1,382 Chromebooks for about $347,000; and 90 Lenovo Tablet Chromebooks for $31,934. The district's portion would be $3,500.

The board approved an amended employee contract for Holmes that gives her a 2% raise for the current year. The raise was approved verbally last month. Holmes' new salary will be $117,300.