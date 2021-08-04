Summer Basketball Action

FAYETTEVILLE -- Junior and senior high basketball teams from Farmington and Lincoln were all in action July 19-22 as they participated in Ozark Catholic Academy's team camp at the Arkansas Athletes Outreach (AAO) complex in Fayetteville.

The four-day team camp afforded players the chance to hone their basketball skills and work out any weaknesses in a game setting. It also allowed coaches to see how each player progressed during the off-season and try different types of formations to either add or subtract from the coaches' game plan. Team camp is not about winning or losing but a chance to get the team ready to play for the regular season which, for most, starts in late October or early November.

The team camp consisted of two 12-minute halves with a 60-second break in between. Each team was guaranteed three contests each. Cody Vaught, athletic director for Ozark Catholic Academy, set up the brackets for the many teams, which included Farmington, Lincoln, West Fork, Fayetteville, Bentonville, Springdale, Rogers, Gentry and Decatur.

Tyler McReynolds, assistant boys basketball coach, was at the helm for the Gentry Pioneer junior high team July 19 when it faced off with the Lincoln Wolves at court one of the AAO complex. Lincoln jumped out in front early in the first half. But late in the half, the junior high Pioneers caught fire and began inching closer to the Wolves' lead. By the short break, Gentry pulled to within four of Lincoln. The Pioneers and Wolves battled it out in the second 12 minute half. As the clock wound down in the latter stages of the contest, the Wolves pulled ahead by seven. With less than 20 seconds left, a Wolf player put the cap on the game with a 3-pointer from the right wing, giving Lincoln junior high boys a 26-16 victory.

In the next game, the junior high Pioneers took on the Farmington Cardinals. It was all Farmington as the team overwhelmed the Pioneers, holding them to only four points throughout the 24-minute contest. The Cardinals claimed the win, 45-4, over the Pioneers.

Decatur's final opponent for the July 19 outing was the Farmington Cardinal junior high eighth-grade team. The Cardinals took control of the entire 24-minute contest, eventually defeating the Bulldogs, 39-19.

The Decatur Bulldog senior boys were in action July 20 when they faced the Lincoln Wolves, Farmington Cardinals junior varsity and conference rival Life Way Christian Warriors from Centerton. Decatur fell to both Lincoln and Farmington but managed to pull off a win over the Warriors.

MIKE ECKELS EAGLE-OBSERVER/Lincoln's Kale Jones launches a 3-pointer during the junior Wolves' 26-16 win over Gentry during a basketball camp hosted by Ozark Catholic Academy, of Tontitown, at the Arkansas Athlete Academy in Fayetteville on Monday, July 19.