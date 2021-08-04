WCEL Obituaries for Aug. 4, 2021

Photo: Mallett, Thomas, Reaves, Thompson

Gina Ann Caronna

Gina Ann Caronna, age 52, a resident of Cane Hill, Arkansas, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She was born September 17, 1968, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Gina is survived by a host of friends and church family that she loved dearly. She had worked in the area doing various jobs for numerous people including landscaping, housekeeping and care giving. She was a loving and caring individual who was known for helping many people in the area and even help provide for the homeless in the Northwest Arkansas Area.

Vern Eugene Mahaffey

Vern Eugene Mahaffey passed away Sunday July 18, 2021, after a lengthy illness in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

Vern was born February 6, 1930, in Newkirk, Oklahoma, to Embert M and Mary Helen Ellis Mahaffey.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Imodene Louise Lawhon Mahaffey; infant daughter, Nancy Ann Mahaffey, his parents, and two sisters, Eliabeth Spence and Laura Scott.

Vern is survived by son, Edward E. Mahaffey ( Pam) and daughter Pam Eley; 5 grand children, 11 great grand children and 6 great-great grand children.

The family held a memorial service, Tuesday August 3, 2021, at the Fayetteville National Cemetery.

Family requests no flowers and memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

James Michael Mallett

James Michael Mallett, age 64, a resident of Farmington, Arkansas, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Farmington, Arkansas. He was born September 11, 1956, in Wynne, Arkansas, the son of Morse and Lula (West) Mallett.

Jim Mallett was the type of coach every parent would choose their athlete to have. He was tough, but loved his athletes and encouraged them to be their best on and off the field. He taught them and his children to be leaders not followers.

Being a devoted family man, Jim was happiest when he was surrounded by his children, grandchildren, and all of his nieces and nephews.

Jim's boisterous, loud laugh was one you don't forget. His sense of humor and the many pranks he played will live on in the memories of many with whom he coached and taught.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Danny Mallett, his father-in-law, Malcom Burnette, and one brother-in-law, David Burnette.

Survivors include his wife, Debbie Mallett; one son, Ryan Mallett of Mountain Home, Arkansas; one daughter, Lauren Mallett-Hays and her husband Justin of Farmington, Arkansas; two brothers, Trent Mallett and his wife Kay of Conway, Arkansas, and Mark Mallett and his wife Jean of Rogers, Arkansas; one sister, Jeannine Jolly and her husband Ronnie of Bald Knob, Arkansas; one sister-in-law, Teresa Mallett of Carlisle, Arkansas; his mother-in-law, Gail Burnette of Farmington, Arkansas; three grandchildren, Hadley, Harper, and Davis Hays; numerous nieces, nephews, and countless student athletes that he helped form into outstanding citizens.

Funeral service was held Friday, July 30, 2021, at Summers Missionary Baptist Church in Summers, Arkansas. Graveside service was in Mallettown Cemetery near Springfield, Arkansas.

Pallbearers were Terry Murphy, Ron Holley, Scott Mennie, Kevin Hamilton, David Hardy, and Jim LeGrand. Honorary pallbearers were Dax Moreton, Courtney Mallett, Beau Mallett, Blane Mallett, Kyle Mallett, and Will Jolly.

Wilburn Mullen

Wilburn Mullen, age 96, a resident of Mountain Crest, Arkansas, passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was born August 5, 1924, in Mountain Crest, Arkansas, the son of Calvin Edward and Laura Jane (Hill) Mullen.

Wilburn was a lifelong resident of Mountain Crest; He was well known for all the garden produce he shared with friends and neighbors. He worked hard his whole life raising poultry, cattle and hogs. He was born and raised on the same mountain where he spent his whole life and will rest in peace there with his beloved Flora and son, Ronnie.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Flora Gabbard Mullen; one son, Ronald Edward Mullen; three brothers, Garland, Elmer and Bob Mullen, and two sisters, Dorothy Jackson and Jewel Waycaster.

Survivors include one son, Terry Mullen and his wife Cathy of Farmington, Arkansas; two daughters, Patsy Allison and her husband Stan of Springdale, Arkansas, and Barbara Ferguson and her husband Jim of Farmington, Arkansas; seven grandchildren, Kimberley Haughn, Jeremy Riddle, Alaina Carlton, Josh Ferguson, Tyler Allison, Parker Allison and Cournty Bryant; ten great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral service was held Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Bidville Cemetery in Bidville, Arkansas.

Harris Webster Rackley

Harris Webster Rackley, age 92, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was born August 29, 1928, in Little Rock, Arkansas, the son of Herman and Pansey (Moyer) Rackley.

As a young man, Harris enlisted in the Navy around the end of WWII. He spent most of his time aboard the SS Midway traveling the world. When he returned, he worked a variety of jobs, retiring as a very successful ceramic tile contractor.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, two sisters and one grandchild.

Survivors include his wife, Margaret Rackley; four children, Lore Lei Marvin, Harris Chip Rackley, William Van Rackely and Veronica Ann Fedfroski; two adopted children, David Erin Rackley and Jason Van Rackley; one step-son, Donald Rose Ward; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Burial was in the Bethesda Cemetery in Morrow, Arkansas.

James Leroy Reaves

James Leroy Reaves, age 87, a resident of Springdale, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Bentonville, Arkansas. He was born December 23, 1933, in Natural Dam, Arkansas, the son of Casbie and Erma (Jones) Reaves.

James served in the United States Army and retired from EPC after 38 years. He was a loving and devoted father and grandfather, and he will be missed greatly.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Vivian Reaves, one brother and two sisters.

Survivors include his wife, Carmen Reaves; two daughters, Danna Little and her husband Terry, and Robin Fairchild and her husband Paul, all of Springdale, Arkansas; one sister, Delorse Gordon; five grandchildren, Bradley McGinnis and his wife Kristie, Krystle Hardaster and her husband Kurt, Kelli Gray and her husband Jay, Andrew Fairchild and his wife Nikki, and Meagan Boyd and her husband Josh; and numerous great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

Burial will be in the Summers Cemetery in Summers, Arkansas.

Jerry Mac Self

Jerry Mac Self, 73, of Lowell, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021, at his home. He was born March 11, 1948, in Clarksville, Ark., to Harlon and Violet Hufford Self. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harlon and Violet Self; a sister, Burnie Tolbert; and a brother, J.R. Self.

Jerry was a man of many hats. He enjoyed time in fellowship with friends and family. He loved life, but first and foremost, he loved the Lord and sharing the gospel. His catchphrase was "blessed to the bone." Jerry had a strong sense of humor. He never met a stranger and had a deep passion for military veterans. He was very proud of his family. Jerry also enjoyed hunting and fishing with his sons and grandchildren, and just hanging out with all his big family.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Glenda Nell Curtis Self of the home; a son, Jerry Michael Self (Valerie Meyer) of Rogers; a son, Timothy Don Self (Debbie) of Farmington; a daughter, Shannon Michelle Self-Jones of Lowell; a brother, Larry Don Self; a sister, Norma Jo Johnson; and a "bonus sister," Janice Self; grandchildren, Christopher Todd Self (Kara), Codey Harlon Self (Jennie), Khali Danielle Edwards (Dixon), Elizabeth Shaelynn Carneal (Brian), Alexandria Self, Katherine Self, and Jacob Self; nine great-grandchildren; his horse, Sarge, and two dogs, Molly and Meme.

Funeral service was held July 30, 2021, at Cross Church (Pinnacle Hills) in Rogers with Pastor Don Alexander officiating. Interment followed in Oak Grove Cemetery in Rogers under the direction of Beard's Chapel.

Loretta June Sullenger

Loretta June Sullenger, 82, of Farmington, died at Promenade Health and Rehabilitation on July 28, 2021, in Rogers, Ark. She was born March 25, 1939, in Fayetteville, Ark., to her parents, John and Alma Brumley.

Loretta was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roy Sullenger; and sister-in-law, Belva Brumley.

She is survived by her brother, Alvin Brumley of Fayetteville, Ark.; her nephew, Mike Brumley and his wife Cindy, of Garland, Texas; niece, Johna Selph and her husband Rodney of West Fork, Ark.; and their four children: Kaden, McKenzie, Gunner, and Ava.

Loretta loved her family very much and also had a big heart for animals.

A funeral service for Loretta was held Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at Moore's Chapel in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Carmyn Leigh Guenther Thomas

Carmyn Leigh Guenther Thomas, 48, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away July 22, 2021, near Winslow, Arkansas.

She was born February 28, 1973, in Little Rock, Arkansas, the daughter of Semmie John and Rebecca Sue Tolliver Guenther Jr.

There was never a dull moment when Carmyn was around. She made us all laugh and cry. Carmyn always said she needed her own reality tv show and we could not help but agree with her. She earned an associates degree in liberal arts from Northwest Arkansas Community College and always loved to learn.

She was preceded in death by her father, Semmie John Guenther, Jr.; her grandfathers, Semmie Guenther Sr., Gene Tolliver, Herman DePriest, and Malcolm 'Buddy' Milligan; grandmothers, Aileen Tolliver, Nina Guenther, and Mary Pope.

She is survived by her husband, Anthony Duane Thomas of Greenland, Arkansas; sons, Richard Payton Tidmore and his wife Marissa of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Noah Samson Harris Tidmore of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, Chaz Anthony Thomas of Prairie Grove, Arkansas; daughters, Ashton Elizabeth Tidmore of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Caelynn Mae Thomas of Prairie Grove, Arkansas; her mothers, Rebecca Sue Tolliver DePriest and her husband Terry of West Plains, Missouri, and Shawn Bass and husband Leigh of Fayetteville, Arkansas; brothers, Semmie John Guenther III and wife Shanda of Farmington, Arkansas; Justin Adam Guenther and wife Jessica of Prairie Grove, Arkansas and Samuel Harrison Hale Guenther of Fayetteville, Arkansas; sisters, Jennifer Lynn Evans and husband Eric of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, Gillian Ann Brooks and husband Justin of Springdale, Arkansas, Savannah Elizabeth Guenther and wife Katie Guenther of Springdale, Arkansas, Jordan Elizabeth McNett and husband Zack of West Plains, Missouri; grandmother, Anne Darby Kocinski of Little Rock, Arkansas; two grandchildren, William Payton Tidmore and Wyatt Lee Tidmore.

A memorial service was held Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Guenther/Presley Cemetery near Little Rock, Arkansas. Memorial to [email protected] Evans-449.

Charles O Thompson

Charles O Thompson, age 87, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was born November 9, 1933, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the son of Cecil Leonard and Ina Jane (Hughes) Thompson.

Charles served in the United States Air Force.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Anita Thompson; one daughter, Cathy Thompson O'Brien; and one brother, Wilford Thompson.

Survivors include his wife, Lula Thompson; three daughters, Linda Scott, Christine Bryant and Tish Durham; one son, Lance Lee; fifteen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held 10 a.m., Friday, August 6, 2021, at Viney Grove Community Building in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.

