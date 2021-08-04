What's Happening

PRAIRIE GROVE

American Legion Calendar

American Legion Post #146 in Prairie Grove will have Bingo on Thursday, Aug. 5, at the post at 120 S. Neal St. The early session is 4:45-6 p.m., and the evening session is 6:30-8:30 p.m. Prices: early session, $1 each; one full set, $20 each; extras, $1-$2 each. There will be food and drink concessions provided by local non-profits and others.

American Legion Breakfast

American Legion will have its monthly breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 14. Cost is $5 adults, $3 children 6 and under. The breakfast will include biscuits and gravy, bacon, sausage, eggs, pancakes. All proceeds go to the Legion to sponsor local Cub Scouts, scholarships and local veterans.

Library Book Sale

Friends of the Public Library will have its Buck A Bag sale at the pavilion in the parking lot. The event will be 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Aug. 7. Price is $1 per bag of books, $3 per box of books. Covid-19 protocols required: masks and social distancing.

Clothesline Fair Gospel Sing

Anyone interested in singing at the Clothesline Fair Gospel Sing on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 5, please contact Marion Cowan at 479-841-3372. Each singer or group should plan on 20 to 30 minutes of song. Everyone else, bring your lawn chair and enjoy the music.