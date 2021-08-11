No headline

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Michael Edmonson, pharmacist with Walmart Neighborhood Market on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., in Fayetteville, gives Colin Helms, 12, his second Pfizer covid-19 vaccine on Friday at Farmington's Cardinal Arena. Colin will be in seventh grade at Farmington Junior High this year. The pharmacy gave the second dosage to 42 people.

