A Special Family Trip

Though this trip was only about a week long, the Kenneth and Sharon Davis family spent a very special vacation time recently, and I wonder if they enjoyed it more than the many others, such as cruises, etc.

They drove through North Arkansas, enjoying the beautiful scenery, and into Tennessee, where they visited the much advertised places of Dollywood and Grand Ole Opry. During the time they were there, Kenneth had a birthday, and it was arranged for him and his son, Gary, to sing "Amazing Grace" while on the stage of Ryman Auditorium, a "once in a lifetime" happy time. The trip was enjoyed by Kenneth and Sharon, their son and daughter-in-law and grandchildren and three great grandchildren, nine in all.

Then this Sunday, Gary brought the morning message at Sugar Hill Church. I have always had trouble with history, and the many names, kings and places in the Old Testament have made it harder to understand. However Sunday I remembered enough from the Old Testament text he chose that I received a good message from it. Though Gary might not have heard a call to preach, his messages are from the heart and really plain and meaningful. He has visited the church before, and we always have enjoyed his messages and his occasional report on the Gideons' worldwide works.

This Sunday we enjoyed having the whole nine members of their family and hopefully they will come again soon.

Happy birthday to Jackie Bradley, Larry Meyer, JoAnn Matthews, Karen Lipford, Jerry Goolsby, Mary Ann Cantrell, Wendell Pershall, Ford Cochran, Barbara Griscom, Flossie Bequette.

Happy anniversary to Johnny and Anna Cheatham.

Happy years, all!