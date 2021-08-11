Back To School Fairs Help Local Families

FARMINGTON -- One mom in the Farmington School District was grateful last week to receive new backpacks, shoes and school supplies for her two children.

"I think everyone feels the pinch right about now," said Sherry Pennington. "Everything has gone up in price. Gas. Food. We're strugging to pay our bills, and it's great to get any help. It really makes a difference."

Pennington was one of 168 families who registered to receive the free items at the Farmington Back to School Bonanza, held Thursday at Farmington United Methodist Church.

The bonanza, in its 17th year, served 493 children, mostly children from Farmington, said Mary Jane Silva, who has coordinated the Farmington event every year. Others came from Prairie Grove, Lincoln, West Fork, Fayetteville and as far away as Missouri.

The Lincoln Back to School Bonanza, held the same day behind the elementary school, had 84 families preregistered for the fair but others showed up during the three-hour time slot.

Donna Thompson with Lincoln Bright Futures said they filled backpacks for those families who had not signed up ahead of time. In all, the Lincoln Bonanza hleped 273 children from 119 families, Thompson said.

Lincoln's bonanza is sponsored by Central United Methodist Church in partnership with the school and Lincoln Bright Futures. Many school administrators were on hand Thursday to assist with the bonanza.

Lincoln gave children free backpacks, tennis shoes, socks and school supplies.

Families in western Washington County have benefited from three back to school fairs to help children and families be ready for a new school year.

Altrusa International of Washington County, Inc., started off with its back to school fair, held as a drive-through event behind Prairie Grove Elementary School on July 31.

Corinne Smith, Altrusa president, said the organization gave away 285 backpacks. Families also received a food box from NWA Food Bank and hygiene items.

Smith said most of the families who came through the fair were from Prairie Grove. Others were from Lincoln and West Fork.

This is Altrusa's eighth back to school fair in Prairie Grove. Smith said they chose to sponsor a fair in Prairie Grove because they wanted to serve western Washington County residents.

Linda Morrow, a member of Farmington United Methodist Church, has volunteered every year for the Farmington bonanza.

"I love it," Morrow said. "I like to see the people's faces. The kids are always excited."

For the second year, Farmington held a drive-through bonanza because of covid-19.

The event was organized with several stops as vehicles drove around the church. Families received backpacks, tennis shoes, underwear and school supplies at the first stop. Those who had signed up for haircuts for their children then would park and go inside to see hair stylists in the church building.

At the third stop, pastor Dee Harper offered to pray with families as they stayed in their vehicles. On the way out, each family received a free pizza for dinner that night.

In addition to the stations, AR Care brought its mobile healthcare unit to the church parking lot, offering free wellness checks and vaccinations for children.

In Lincoln, the Rev. Rachel Krest, pastor of Central United Methodist Church, and her husband, Kevin Krest, prayed with families.

"For me, it's an opportunity to share the grace of Jesus Christ with everyone who participates," Rachel Krest said. "It's a wonderful, community opportunity."

She added, "The thing I love the most that touches my heart is when people are excited to be prayed for or prayed with. Sometimes people will even begin to cry. That's meaningful to me."

Kevin Krest said the bonanza is a way for the church to give back to the community.

"It's a partnership," Kevin Krest said. "The churches in this community are a big part of the fabric of people's lives."

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER A hairstylist with Paul Mitchell The School in Fayetteville gives a free haircut to Ava Henry, 6, of Farmington. Ava will be in first grade at Folsom Elementary School this year.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Paisley Huffaker, who will be in seventh grade this year at Lincoln Middle School, helped deliver backpacks at the Lincoln Back to School Bonanza last week. The bonanza helped 273 children from 119 families.