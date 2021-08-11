Expanded Role For Lil' Mister and Lil' Miss Contestants

LINCOLN -- An expanded role along with significant changes for Lincoln Riding Club 2021 Lil' Mister and Lil' Miss contestants ages 4-7 welcomes them to this week's 68th annual Lincoln Rodeo.

In past years the LRC Lil' Mister and Lil' Miss coronation occurred on Wednesday prior to the street dance, but that's been changed for 2021. The Littles will be crowned along with the other royalty (queen, junior queen and princess) on Saturday during the final performance of the rodeo.

The Littles' pageant starts on Wednesday, Aug. 11, and ends on Saturday, Aug. 14. Among the changes, the Little contestants get to be part of the fashion show this year. Stockton Smith and Hagen Rush are vying for Lil' Mister while five junior cowgirls want the Lil' Miss title. They are Eva Hartgrave, Kendee Huffman, Chisolm Jones, Scarlett Scraper and Mattie Swint.

Lincoln Riding Club Secretary/Reporter Sherry Smith proudly announces "lots of customized, one of a kind surprises this year assuring participants that every contestant will go away with gifts."

Once registration for the 2021 Lil' Mister and Lil' Miss contest closed on June 20, orders were placed for denim skirts for each contestant. Each contestant had the option of hiring the denim skirt out or their parents could do it themselves.

Contestants must build their outfit around the denim skirt although they were allowed creativity in compiling an outfit.

"You can do whatever you want to the skirt ... add fringe, ruffles, rhinestones or whatever," Smith stated while emphasizing, "Be creative, keep it western."

Contestants must wear their cowboy hat, belt and buckle and cowboy boots with their outfit.

Another major change happened in April when LRC decided to offer an optional horsemanship event for Lil' Mister and Lil' Miss contestants. Smith cautions parents who noticed a little something different about the Lil's pageant this year not to be alarmed, emphasizing the horsemanship event is optional.

"This is just to give them the opportunity to be on their horse during the competition. The points they earn during their horsemanship do NOT go toward points for the Lil' Mister and Lil' Miss titles," Smith stated.

The horsemanship carries no weight on the outcome of the title competition for 2021 Lil' Mister and Lil' Miss. There will be a separate horsemanship award given for those who choose to participate. They will not be judged for having a lead or company in the arena while riding their pattern.

Prerequisites

Contestants had to fulfill several prerequisites just to get this far including mandatory attendance at a June 20 pageant meeting, which was also the day of a deadline to turn in banner sales information and money for royalty candidates and register for the pageant and pay registration fees.

IMPORTANT DATES

The following events occur throughout the week with important dates and times each contestant must remember.

Wednesday Aug. 11

5:30 p.m. - Deadline for all money from pre-rodeo ticket sales and raffle tickets sales to be turned in.

8 p.m. - Street dance at Lincoln Square.

Thursday, Aug. 12

12 noon - Luncheon at Possum Holler with fashion show fitting. Contestants will need to be dressed for their personality interview.

7 p.m. Stickhorse grand entry at Lincoln Riding Club Rodeo Arena one mile west of town.

8 p.m. First performance of the 68th annual Lincoln Riding Club Rodeo. Contestants are encouraged to wear their favorite rodeo arena outfit.

Friday, Aug. 13

9 a.m. - First annual Bill Estep Memorial Steer Roping at LRC Arena.

Fashion Show/Speeches/Impromptu Questions You will model the Possum Holler outfit. Contestants will model their Western Elegance Dress before performing their prepared speech. Teen and Miss Contestants will have their rodeo knowledge test on Friday.

7 p.m. Stickhorse grand entry at Lincoln Riding Club Rodeo Arena one mile west of town.

8 p.m. Second performance of the 68th annual Lincoln Riding Club Rodeo. Contestants are encouraged to wear their favorite rodeo arena outfit.

Saturday, Aug. 14

Horsemanship- contestants wear their favorite horsemanship outfit. Horsemanship

Interview- contestants wear their horsemanship outfit. Rodeo Parade- Parade outfit.

7 p.m. Stickhorse grand entry at Lincoln Riding Club Rodeo Arena one mile west of town.

8 p.m. Last performance of the 68th annual Lincoln Riding Club Rodeo and pageant coronation. Contestants should wear the arena outfit they want to be crowned in if they win.

Submitted photo/Eva Hartgrave is a candidate for 2021 Lincoln Riding Club Lil' Miss.

Submitted photo/Kendee Huffman is a candidate for 2021 Lincoln Riding Club Lil' Miss.

Submitted photo/Mattie Swint is a candidate for 2021 Lincoln Riding Club Lil' Miss.

Submitted photo/Hagen Rush is a candidate for 2021 Lincoln Riding Club Lil' Mister.

Submitted photo/Stockton Smith is a candidate for 2021 Lincoln Riding Club Lil' Mister.