Farmington Graduate To Serve Aboard USS Constitution

BOSTON, Mass. -- Airman Lance Garrison, a native of Farmington, checked aboard USS Constitution on July 15.

Duty aboard USS Constitution is one of the Navy's special programs, and all prospective crew members must meet a high standard of sustained excellence and interview to be selected for the assignment.

"I'm honored to serve, and I look forward to work with a committed crew aboard USS Constitution," said Garrison.

Garrison, a 2020 graduation of Farmington High School, has served the Navy for one month and USS Constitution is his first duty station.

USS Constitution is the world's oldest commissioned warship afloat and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.

The active-duty sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution normally provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people each year as they support the ship's mission of promoting the Navy's history, maritime heritage, and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence.

USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and captured or destroyed 33 enemy vessels.

The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the war of 1812 after British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship's wooden hull.