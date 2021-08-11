Freedoms Essential To Olympic Success For Arkansan

Winning an Olympic silver medal in the International Trap Shooting competition July 29 might never have happened for native Arkansan Kayle Browning without Constitutionally established freedoms opening doors for her.

Besides the obvious, "Right to Keep and Bear Arms," set forth in the Second Amendment, Kayle capitalized upon the privilege of association defined as in the Bill of Rights as the "Right to Peaceable Assembly" which empowers Americans to congregate lawfully for shooting competitions. This was a frequent occurrence for Kayle growing up even as her father, Tommy Lynn Browning, won five national championships in the National Sporting Clays Association.

The privilege of association means everything for Americans, a freedom interspersed throughout the daily lives of the Browning household reflected in diverse activities such as church attendance, shooting competitions, musical performances, patriotic celebrations and entrepreneurial endeavors.

Tommy Lynn, who plays guitar in the Wooster First Baptist worship team, imprinted a tremendous influence upon his daughter's life. At age 8, Kayle started shooting water-filled jugs for fun in their yard at Wooster. She took up her dad's enjoyment of hunting and killed her first deer and duck that same year.

Tommy Lynn recently performed with Cookie Lee & RULE #1, an Arkansas band stepping briefly away from its Branson, Mo. gig, to provide live entertainment during Wooster's annual Independence Day celebration which, according to the city's website, commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence of July 4, 1776 and the birth of the United States of America as an independent nation. The 2021 event included the National Anthem and Pledges to the United States Flag, Arkansas State Flag, Christian Flag, and the POW Flag with Faulkner County Judge Jim Baker speaking and Wooster Mayor Terry Don Robinson officiating the program.

With her dad coaching her, Kayle steadily progressed, making inroads in the sport. At 12 she became a member of the Women's Open All American team, then a year later switched from shooting sporting clay targets to international trap shooting after a talent recruiter for the U.S. Army marksman team witnessed her shooting prowess and recommended that she try out for the Olympics.

Gaining regular access to a professional training facility would become essential for Kayle to pursue her Olympic dream, but the closest facility was more than 10 hours away. Tommy Lynn solved that problem by building an international-level trap range tailor-made for Kayle's success on the family farm, providing an invaluable resource that Kayle's benefited from half of her life.

Kayle's daily six-hour regimen includes weight training for specific muscles along with a combination of eye exercises/sensory training to enhance balance and response time.

Kayle retains the values she grew up with centered around a life built on faith, freedom and an entrepreneurial spirit in a free market economy. She identifies as "Christ Follower" on a social media account and also works as a realtor in addition to operating Cypress Creek Lodge near Greenbrier, a private and reservation only shooting and training facility offering overnight stays in cabins.

The shooting facility, which features various terrains, trainers Kayle and David Radulovich, another champion shooter, and overnight lodging, can become accessible for those interested in developing their own shooting skills by making a reservation or signing up for membership.

Governor Asa Hutchinson touted Kayle's achievement in his weekly radio address on Friday, July 30, noting she's following in the footsteps of her family, deepening her roots in Arkansas, building a successful business and improving the quality of life in her community and state.

"Now she has brought an Olympic medal back to Arkansas. Congratulations, Kayle," Hutchinson said. "For all you parents who want your children to learn about the great outdoors, meet Kayle Browning, Arkansas's new ambassador for the shooting sports."

Kayle's international travel to competition requires checking her Krieghoff over-and-under 12-gauge shotgun at the airport. Many airline personnel don't expect her to be carrying a firearm and ask what type of instrument does she play when she brings the case to the counter.

She's quick to inform them it's a shotgun.

Life for this Arkansas farm girl beats to a different drum unrecognizable in many nations across the globe, one set to the tune of freedom.

