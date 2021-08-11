Gallery Of 2021 Royalty Candidates

LINCOLN -- Pageants decide who will become the next Lil' Mister and Lil' Miss, ages 4-7; princess ages 8-12; junior queen, ages 13-18; and queen, ages 19-26, at Lincoln this week.

Four cowgirls will compete for the 2021 Lincoln Riding Club queen title this week, Falyn Cordeiro, Katelen Green, Shannon Kerr and Charity Pulliam.

Three cowgirls have thrown their hat in the ring for junior queen, Maci Atchison, Jadyn Noel and Chloie Thomas while Emma Parker is the sole candidate for 2021 LRC Princess.

Emma might be the only candidate for Lincoln Riding Club Princess this year, but that doesn't mean she can coast through the 68th annual Lincoln Rodeo this week.

She, like all royalty candidates, have put a lot of time into preparing this week's pageant and will undergo a full three days of competition.

Lincoln Riding Club Secretary/Reporter Sherry Smith expects this week to showcase a very fun packed, busy pageant. For 2021 LRC added a few new categories to the awards ceremony.

Prizes will be given to contestants who score the highest in horsemanship, interview, appearance (all events scores total), speech & impromptu speaking (combined) plus the Charlotte Barnard Memorial Spirit Award, which does not apply to the over all pageant score, plus photogenic, and congeniality awards.

Smith said the pageant hopes to discover and identify someone who possesses rodeo knowledge, and not shy to talk and promote the sport of rodeo.

"Personality is huge. Being able to talk to anyone and I think selflessness is very important because you need to be willing to get down and get dirty sometimes. If they need help in the back pens, pushing cows, you need to get out here, of course, and help them. If they need help carrying the flags, you need to help carry the flags and not complain about what flag it is. You just need to do what you're asked to do," Smith said.

A $1,000 scholarship was added this year, and contestants have an opportunity to go home with two saddles.

The pageant's high ad sales saddle award is considered a very prestigious and coveted award according to Smith, who describes being a good rodeo queen as being a good ambassador and working for the committee and for the rodeo company.

Each contestant was required to represent their ability to promote the sport of rodeo by selling ad banners for the arena fence. The contestant who exceeds those requirements and sells the most above $1,250 will earn the High Ad Sales Award saddle. All ad sales were due June 20 during the pageant registration meeting.

In May LRC announced a new royalty sponsorship featuring a $75 gift certificate for the queen winner, a $50 gift certificate for the junior queen winner, and a $25 gift certificate for princess winner along with a $1,000 scholarship/career advancement for the 2021 Miss Lincoln Riding Club Queen upon the competition of her reign.

"The 68th Lincoln Riding Club Rodeo pageant just keeps getting better," Smith stated in a promotional post on social media while touting what she describes as "a top-notch, volunteer-led pageant."

Royalty will be announced and crowned during the final performance of the Lincoln Rodeo on Saturday night.

This year's candidates get the added benefit of access to a royalty room, converted from an old storage room that used to be an old bathroom before they had to close it.

"One of our board members suggested that we turn it into the queen room so that the young ladies have a place they can go in and cool off and freshen up if they to or be able to apply makeup or lipstick or get themselves changed for another event and it gives us a place for our judges to do interviews as well," Smith said.

LRC worked hard to get that finished and the new facility will aid Smith as the official rodeo photographer with a backdrop set up so that after the coronation and all the pageant winners are announced she will be able to take photos there.

Rodeo is one of the toughest sports to photograph because of the lighting issue after dark and Smith offered tips for the young person out there, who has never photographed a rodeo before, who maybe got a brand new camera, and wants to try it out.

Smith said getting proper equipment adequate to photograph a rodeo is the priority.

"They need to know how to use their equipment and set it up correctly [and learn about] lenses and shutter speeds and all of that jazz in the process," Smith said.

Submitted Photo/Emma Parker is a candidate for 2021 Lincoln Riding Club Rodeo Princess.

Submitted photo/Charity Pulliam is a candidate for 2021 Lincoln Riding Club Rodeo Queen.

Submitted Photo/Falyn Cordeiro is a candidate for 2021 Lincoln Riding Club Rodeo Queen.

Submitted Photo/Shannon Kerr is a candidate for 2021 Lincoln Riding Club Rodeo Queen.

Submitted Photo/Kateln Green is a candidate for 2021 Lincoln Riding Club Rodeo Queen.

Submitted Photo/Jadyn Noel is a candidate for 2021 Lincoln Riding Club Junior Rodeo Queen.