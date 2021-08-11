Howard Lester Remembered

LINCOLN -- Longevity trademarked the life of the late Howard Lester, whose band, "The Boston Mountain Playboys," enjoyed one of the longest running gigs in the music business.

Lester passed about a week after last year's Lincoln Rodeo on Aug. 13, 2020, and was buried at Dutch Mills Cemetery. He was 63.

In keeping with the family tradition, at a young age Lester joined his father on stage as a member of the Boston Mountain Playboys. The band has played the annual Lincoln Rodeo street dance for decades, a streak which was interrupted last year when the street dance was cancelled due to covid.

He and his wife Cheryl (Hembree) Lester were married for 42 years, one year longer than he was employed by the University of Arkansas.

Lester was known to demand perfection while mentoring college students in life and careers, and was awarded the Poultry Science Association Tyson Foods, Inc. Support Personnel of the Year Award and the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture Non-Classified Support Personnel Award.

While he challenged them, students found that Lester delivered beyond their expectations and produced impeccable work while demonstrating quick wit and constant sarcasm.

A former grad student, Danny Bradley, discovered they had several things in common like a love for rodeo and the Razorbacks and developed a great respect for Lester. Bradley stated in a memorial, "Howard Lester was the epitome of a true cowboy, roughs and gruff on the outside and big and softhearted on the inside. He was always there to help a student, kid in need, or a cowboy having trouble in the arena or in life. Howard left an indelible mark on the many people he came into contact with."

Beyond playing the street dance, Lester generated a far reaching influence in rodeo as a competitor, judge and mentor.

He dedicated himself to perfecting his guitar skills and became an accomplished musician. Fellow musicians lauded his ability to recognize and appreciate their musical talents. Lester dared to succeed by forming a multi-generational band and cultivating life-long friendships. In the latter stages of his musical career, he was joined on stage by his grandchildren including Braxton Blankenship, who helped his "Papa Howard" play at least two Lincoln street dances.

His granddaughter, Bella Cate Keenen, was crowned Lincoln Riding Club Lil' Miss in 2017.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Vocalist Heather Replogle Keenen belts out a song flanked by drummer Tyler Bottje (left) and the late Howard Lester, guitar/vocals, during a 2017 performance playing the Lincoln Rodeo street dance. Lester passed on Aug. 13, 2020, and the band is now known as "The Boston Mountain Playboys."

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/This photo shows the late Howard Lester (second from right) during his last performance playing the Lincoln Rodeo street dance on Aug. 7, 2019, with his band, Howard Lester and the Boston Mountain Playboys. Pictured on stage are (from left): Jimmy Fields, guitar/vocals; Heather Replogle Keenen, vocalist; Tyler Bottje, drums; Howard Lester, guitar/vocals; and Chris Lynch, bass/vocals. The band held one of the most enduring gigs in the music business playing the Lincoln Rodeo street dance annually until Lester's passing on Aug. 13, 2020.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/The late Howard Lester (left) sings and plays guitar accompanied by Chris Lynch, bass/vocals; and Lester's grandson, Braxton Blankenship (right) during his last performance playing the Lincoln Rodeo street dance on Aug. 7, 2019. His band, Howard Lester & the Boston Mountain Playboys, played together for many years until Lester's passing on Aug. 13, 2020. This year's performance scheduled for Wednesday from 8 to 11 p.m. on the Lincoln Square is bound to have some emotional moments as the band remembers Lester.