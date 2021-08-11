Junior Queen Takes One More Ride

LINCOLN -- Shania Downing, 16, daughter of Shane and Angelina Downing, of Farmington, concludes her stint as Lincoln Riding Club Junior Queen this week by helping preside over the 2021 Lincoln Rodeo.

Shania will be a sophomore at Farmington High School. Shania aspires to become an Equine Nutritionist when she grows up. Her horse Ace was born and raised on the family farm; he is a 13-year-old American Quarter Horse bay gelding whom she puts all her trust in. Shania has numerous interests which include running barrels, poles, roping and the sport of rodeo as well as a member of the Arkansas Fillies Drill Team. She has been actively involved in Future Farmers of America, Family Career and Community Leaders of America, and National Junior Honor Society.

Shania is highly active in her church, "Cowboy Corner Post Church of Siloam Springs."

"I believe that when you put your faith in God you can achieve anything you set your mind to," Shania said.

As Miss Lincoln Riding Club Junior Rodeo Queen, she has endeavored to represent in her words, "the great sport of rodeo and all the dedication it takes to become a great competitor."

"Rodeo is a true American sport that teaches values such as integrity, respect and hard work. These are the same values that my parents raised me with," Shania said.

Throughout her reign as LRC Junior Queen, Shania tried to share these values and educate the younger generation how important it is to be dedicated to their goals and dreams.

LRC recently congratulated Shaina on being selected as sophomore class secretary and thanked her for all her hard work helping promote rodeo.