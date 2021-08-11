Lincoln Presents Family Friendly Rodeo

LINCOLN -- Rodeo shines out as a family-friendly event and the Lincoln Riding Club works hard to create a welcoming atmosphere for all ages.

Lincoln Riding Club is hosting the 68th annual Lincoln Rodeo, Thursday through Friday, and extends a hearty welcome to visitors to enjoy the community and live it up at the rodeo. President Jimmy Jetton and vice president Mike Madewell have years of experience running the Lincoln Rodeo and developed a tremendous amount of hands-on expertise in organizing and conducting the show.

This week, rodeo fans and the community benefit from all the hard work they put in as the Lincoln Rodeo combines rip-roaring rodeo action along with side-splitting comedy from rodeo clown Ty "Stormin' Norman" Stewart to keep fans entertained. Veteran announcer Brandon Wren will emcee the rodeo.

"This year we've done quite a few upgrades. We've spent $9,000 to put new lights in the arena. It's a lot brighter in here. It will be like daylight out here in comparison to the way it has been," Jetton said. "We try every year to make a few more improvements to keep us going."

Those looking for photo opportunities can get into prime position to capture unique rodeo moments with junior cowboys all duded up along with adorable junior cowgirls displaying their finest hats, boots, spurs and smiles during the 2021 Lil' Mister and Lil' Miss contest ongoing throughout the week.

Fans of all ages can further hone their social skills by attending the street dance at the Lincoln Square dancing to live music by the Boston Mountain Playboys from 8 to 11 p.m. on Wednesday. Concessions are available to curb the appetite and whet the whistle. Even old-timers amble out onto the street to shake a leg at the street dance and everywhere one looks folks can be seen generally having a good time.

Thursday night is "Family Night" and kids ages 6-10 get in for $3 while military and first responders pay only $5 by showing proper identification.

General admission tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 6-10 on Friday and Saturday. Ages five and under are free.

On Thursday, rodeo competition erupts in the Lincoln Riding Club arena with stock provided by Big Horn Rodeo Company, of Lamar, Oklahoma. The rodeo is sanctioned by American Cowboys Rodeo Association and the International Professional Rodeo Association with money earned during the event counting in the standings for both associations. Events include: steer wrestling, bull riding, saddle bronc, team roping, bareback riding, cowgirls barrel racing, calf roping and cowgirls breakaway roping.

Rodeo competitive events for junior cowboys and cowgirls are junior barrels, 15 and under and peewee barrels, 8 and under. Youngsters can also participate in a calf scramble and nightly mutton busting beginning at 7 p.m. followed by the stickhorse grand entry at 7:30 p.m.

Each nightly rodeo performance begins with a grand entry at 8 p.m. A negative coggins is required for horses participating in the grand entry.

New for 2021 are nightly trick riding and trick shooting performances by Sophie Duch.

The grand entry kicks off the rodeo again at 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday. Saturday also has a parade starting at the Lincoln Riding Club Arena just west of town on U.S. 62 with paraders lining up at 4 p.m. The parade begins at 4:30 p.m. traveling into town and around the town square, which is two blocks north of U.S. 62 downtown and can be reached by turning onto Main Street.