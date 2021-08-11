Lincoln Rodeo Gears Up For Excitement

LINCOLN -- Last year covid sanctions hit the rodeo industry hard, threatening the livelihood of stock contractors, judges, timers, contract acts and those associated with the sport, but it's back big.

This week Lincoln celebrates its 68th annual rodeo by presenting traditional rodeo action in a showcase of bellowing bulls and bucking broncos dashing across the arena bent on unleashing the cowboy from their back and there's plenty more action featuring steer wrestling, team roping, cowgirls barrel racing, calf roping and cowgirls breakaway roping along with bull riding, saddle bronc and bareback riding plus nightly mutton busting for the kids starting at 6:30 p.m.

One event that got left out of last year's rodeo, the popular street dance, returns for 2021 to kick off the rodeo Wednesday night. The Boston Mountain Playboys will provide live music on the Lincoln Square from 8 to 11 p.m.

"We would love to have everyone come out to the rodeo this year because we're going to have a good rodeo. I think we've sold a lot of advance tickets and that speaks that people are wanting to get out and experience something out in the open," said Lincoln Riding Club Secretary/Reporter Sherry Smith. "I think if they come and they enjoy the hype and the excitement and the spirit about the rodeo, that they'll get involved and get interested in it."

Veteran announcer Brandon Wren and rodeo clown Ty "Stormin' Norman" Stewart provide entertainment between events. Big Horn Rodeo Company, of Lamar, Okla., is the stock contractor.

Thursday night is "Family Night" and kids ages 6-10 get in for $3 while military and first responders pay only $5 by showing proper identification.

General admission tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 6-10 on Friday and Saturday. Ages five and under are free.

The rodeo is sanctioned by American Cowboys Rodeo Association and the International Professional Rodeo Association with money earned during the event counting in the standings for both associations. Rodeo competitive events for junior cowboys and cowgirls include junior barrels, 15 and under, and peewee barrels, 8 and under. Junior cowboys and junior cowgirls might want to try their hand at a calf scramble and nightly mutton busting beginning at 7 p.m. followed by the stickhorse grand entry at 7:30 p.m.

Each nightly rodeo performance begins with a grand entry at 8 p.m. A negative coggins is required for horses participating in the grand entry.

Sophie Duch will do nightly trick riding and trick shooting, new for this year's rodeo.

Saturday's rodeo parade begins at the Lincoln Riding Club Arena just west of town on U.S. 62 with paraders lining up at 4 p.m. The parade gets underway at 4:30 p.m. traveling around the town square situated two blocks north of U.S. 62 downtown and can be reached by turning onto Main Street.