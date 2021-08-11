Look Out For Invasive Box Tree Moth

LITTLE ROCK -- The Box Tree Moth, an invasive insect already a serious pest in Europe, may have been accidentally introduced into the United States through landscaping materials.

Jon Zawislak, extension entomologist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, said the moth may have come to the U.S. through a shipment of boxwoods from Canada this spring.

"Canadian boxwoods were shipped to seven states, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, Ohio, South Carolina and Tennessee, and many of the potentially infested plants were then moved to other states – including Arkansas," Zawislak said. "The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is looking to find all infested boxwoods and destroy them as soon as possible before these devastating moths have a chance to become established."

Zawislak said the inspection service is working closely with the affected states, including Arkansas, to find and destroy the imported plants in the receiving facilities. The agency is also trying to trace the sale of imported plants to determine additional locations of potentially infected boxwoods.

The inspection service will provide box tree traps and lures for surveys in the receiving facilities and other locations that received potentially infected plants, he said.

"If you bought a boxwood plant during spring 2021, please inspect it for signs of the moth and report any findings to your local USDA office or state agriculture department," Zawislak said.

In Arkansas, any findings should be reported to Paul Shell, plant inspection and quarantine program manager for the Arkansas Department of Agriculture. Call 501-225-1598 or email [email protected]

Mary Hightower is with the University of Arkansas, Division of Agriculture.