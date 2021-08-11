Princess Completes Dream Season

LINCOLN -- Paisley Teague, 8, daughter of Andy and Tonya Teague, of Siloam Springs, always wanted to be in a rodeo and her dream came true a year ago.

Paisley won the 2020 Lincoln Riding Club Princess title at last year's rodeo and will help preside over the 68th annual Lincoln Rodeo Thursday through Saturday at the LRC Arena, one mile west of town, as she completes her dream season.

Paisley attends Siloam Springs schools and will be a fourth grader this fall. When Paisley grows up, she aspires to be a school nurse.

Paisley's horse is named Jazz and he is 23 years old. She has been riding Jazz for five years now. Paisley competes in Siloam Springs Riding Club play days and Element Christ Riders play days where she won Reserve Champion All-Around for two years. Paisley is extremely active other than just riding. She enjoys travel softball with her team, the Prospects 8 & under.

Paisley also enjoys dance, basketball and was extremely excited to try volleyball last year. She was chosen to play in the Arkansas State Softball Tournament. Paisley is an ambassador for the Arkansas Children's Hospital and enjoys promoting having healthier children in Arkansas. Paisley enjoys rodeo because they can all go as a family together.