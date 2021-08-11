Support System Helped Grant Excel

SPRINGDALE -- Successful coaches know creating a solid support system empowers players to fully realize the joy of playing high school football.

Having a pillar to lean on builds confidence and allows players to overcome mistakes and adapt to coaching. These are tools Bentonville head football coach Jody Grant utilizes.

Still, Jody Grant's enthusiasm reaches a whole different level when it comes to cheering on family.

Jody Grant, uncle of Prairie Grove 2021 graduate Cade Grant, followed his nephew's career at Prairie Grove, even attending some games when he had a bye week. Jody Grant has compiled a 58-14 record at Bentonville.

"When you're so used to being on the sideline on Friday night, it's fun to sit in the bleachers and just watch a young man that you've known for a long time growing up as a kid. It's been fun watching him develop," Jody Grant said while speaking at a preseason football media day held at Springdale's Arvest Ballpark on Aug. 3.

Jody Grant recalls a welcoming reception within the community when Cade Grant moved to Prairie Grove around age six or seven. Cade Grant was able to put down roots and flourish within the nurturing atmosphere of a small town environment. In turn, Cade Grant made his own contributions, excelling on the football field as a halfback and defensive back.

"The community was great to his family and him. I think that was a great move-in for Prairie Grove," Jody Grant said. "He was a really talented athlete and player, but more importantly he's a good person, very involved in his church and a hard worker and has kind of dove into that community. As a matter of fact, he's staying and living in the community."

Cade Grant was named All-State and All-Conference for the Tigers for his senior season.

Although Jody Grant didn't get to watch his nephew, Cade Grant, play very often, he followed him every week and celebrated every successful outing. The Tigers qualified for the playoffs all three seasons Cade Grant was on the varsity roster.

"As far as a player goes, I was impressed with a lot of things that he did playing on both sides of the ball and being successful," Jody Grant said.

Cade Grant sent his uncle film and game clips and, despite all the demands placed upon a head football coach during the season, Jody Grant carved out time to look at the film and provide feedback.

That relationship got forged long before Cade Grant reached the varsity level. As a young boy growing up he engaged his uncle in a lot of talks with him and when he had questions he'd reach out to Jody Grant. They also worked on enhancing Cade Grant's physical abilities.

"We did some speed development things with him when he was younger and obviously that paid off cause he ran really well," Jody Grant said.

Jody Grant did get to watch Cade Grant on Saturdays when he was doing the youth league stuff with Prairie Grove.

"I knew he had a lot of talent then," Jody Grant said. "I thought Prairie Grove was a good fit for him and he's got a lot of friends there. The coaches were good to him so I think it worked out really good."

Cade Grant's senior year of football ended on kind of on a sour note. He got stepped on in a 59-34 playoff win over Blytheville on Nov. 20 and he didn't get to play the next week in a 48-23 loss at Rivercrest.

"That's tough on any kid when he didn't get to play. That was a unique break of his foot. He had to have a pretty significant surgery that went with that and I thought he handled that like a champ," Jody Grant said.

Jody Grant thought it was awesome that in the Rivercrest game the Prairie Grove coaches let Cade Grant go out and serve as team captain.

"I think that just speaks volumes of what he meant to that team and I've heard a lot of people say they felt like that had he got to play that game may have been a little different. Who knows on that?" Jody Grant said.

He's confident that Cade's memories of playing high school football at Prairie Grove are super positive and brought Cade a great experience, not only for himself but also for his parents.

"I didn't get to be as involved with that as I would have liked, but it was fun for me to read in the paper the next day or watch Friday night highlights and see him and I was proud to tell people he's my nephew," Jody Grant said.

"I know that was a fun thing for his dad and his mom to go through and it's been a good experience for them and I'm anxious to see what he does moving forward."

Cade Grant