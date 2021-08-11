Tractor Supply Remodels, Expands Store

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – Tractor Supply announced today the completion of an exciting remodel of the entire store at the Farmington location that will completely transform the shopping experience for local customers.

The store is now home to a new, extensive Garden Center loaded with essentials for everyone, from first-time gardeners to expert horticulturists. It also has created a designated pickup center just for feed and fencing customers. The interior of the store has been redesigned and features customer service upgrades, as well as the latest advancements in in-store technology.

The Garden Center offers a massive new assortment of lawn and garden products, including annuals, perennials, shrubs, decorative accent plants, fruit trees, herbs and vegetables. Customers will also find top-tier items from national brands, such as Scotts, Miracle-Gro and Bonnie Vegetables, and other new options for professional landscapers.

Feed and fencing customers who know what they need can pick up their favorite items directly from the drive-thru, or in a designated location for curbside pickup.

"At Tractor Supply, we constantly work to improve the customer experience, from product offerings to in-store features. These exciting upgrades have completely transformed our store, making it an even better option for customers shopping for Life Out Here," said Jonathan McJunkin, district manager of the Farmington Tractor Supply store. "We are so excited to show off our new space, especially the Garden Center, with more lawn and garden products than ever before. We know customers will love these upgrades as much as we do, and we hope to share them with many new faces from the Farmington community as well."

With these enhancements, the Farmington Tractor Supply continues to serve the needs of homeowners, livestock and pet owners, gardeners, hobby farmers, ranchers, tradesmen and others. Tractor Supply customers can shop from a wide range of products including workwear and boots, equine and pet supplies, zero turns and riding mowers, pet food, lawn and garden supplies, power tools, fencing, welding and more.

The Farmington Tractor Supply store and its new Garden Center at 215 East Main St. keep regular business hours from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. To learn more about Tractor Supply Company, visit TractorSupply.com. For information on Tractor Supply's Neighbor's Club loyalty program, please visit NeighborsClub.com.