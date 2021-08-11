WCEL Obituaries for Aug. 11, 2021

Photo: Foster, Campbell, Bartholomew

Charles Wayne Bartholomew

Charles Wayne Bartholomew, age 83, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021, at his home. He was born April 17, 1938, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the son of John Arthur and Mary Melissa (Sawyer) Bartholomew.

In the early days, Wayne hauled feed for Keaton Farms before becoming the Plant Manager for their feed mill. He was an independent cattle rancher and poultry grower for Tyson for more than 40 years. He was a member of the Center Point Church of God, where he faithfully served as a Deacon for many years. Anyone who knew him knows that he lived his life as a testament of his strong faith in God.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; one grandson, Austin Wayne Albert Deere; one brother, Lynn Bartholomew; one sister and brother-in-law, Lena Bartholomew Foren and Fred Foren;, and one sister-in-law, Erlene Pennington Bartholomew.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Wanda Cooper Bartholomew; one son, Carl Bartholomew of Prairie Grove, Arkansas; two daughters, Gaylene Bartholomew Deere of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, and Karen Bartholomew Grant and her husband Lonnie of Farmington, Arkansas; one brother, Dale Bartholomew and his wife Jennifer of Baldwin City, Kansas; four grandchildren, Carly Bartholomew Marx and her husband Steven, Coby Bartholomew and fiancee Mattie Hartin, Amanda Grant Frye and her husband Anthony, and Emily Grant; family friend, Vicki Cate of Farmington, Arkansas; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral service was held Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Prairie Grove Cemetery Pavilion.

Memorials may be made to the Center Point Church of God P.O. Box 589 Prairie Grove, Arkansas 72753.

Pallbearers will be: Coby Bartholomew, Steven Marx, Anthony Frye, Gary Foren, Doug Bartholomew, Leon Bozarth, Richard Cooper and Larry Reaves.

Honorary Pallbearers will be: Tubby Shannon, John Robert Hart, Joe Faddis, J.D. Deere, Warren Napier and Randy West.

The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to those who helped care for Wayne over the past few months, Bricky Ferell, Brittany Seratt, Linda Martindale, Dana Taylor, Robert Sams, Meghan Shelton and the Elite Hospice Team.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

Sheri Lynn Burnett

Sheri Lynn Burnett, age 58, of Farmington, Ark., went to be with the Lord Aug. 5, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. She was born May 23, 1963, in Spring-dale, Ark., the daughter of Norman and Donna Murphy Burnett.

She was a PRN for Washington Regional Medical Center and attended Fayetteville First Free Will Baptist Church. Sheri loved serving the Lord by playing and singing gospel music and spending time with her family, especially her grandsons.

She is preceded in death by her father, Norman Burnett.

Sheri is survived by her mother, Donna Burnett, of Farmington, Ark.; one son, Josh Watts and his wife, Kacie, of Springdale, Ark.; one brother, Jim Burnett and his wife Tracy, of Springdale, Ark.; one sister, Jeri Cotner and her husband, Doug, of Farmington, Ark.; two grandsons, Michael and Colton Watts; four nieces; two nephews; and several cousins.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in the Chapel of Memorial Funeral Home, 3926 Willowood Ave., Springdale, Ark., 72762, with Rev. Wally Vanderlip officiating. Burial followed in Elm Springs Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to www.memorialfhspringdale.com.

Velma Jean Campbell

Velma Jean Campbell, 92, a resident of Prairie Grove, passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021, in Prairie Grove. She was born June 20, 1929, in Fort Smith, Arkansas, the daughter of Lester and Millie (Hixon) Dixon.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Lee Campbell; brothers, William L Dixon, John Ed Dixon and Cletus Boyd Dixon; sisters, Lenya May Hammond and Sue Herron.

Survivors include her sons, Stanly Boyd Campbell and wife Colleen, Craig Lee Campbell and wife Kathy, and Aaron Blake Campbell, all of Prairie Grove; grandchildren, Steve Campbell and wife Amy, Slade Campbell and wife Jennifer, Misty Hausam and husband Jubal, Tim Campbell and wife Cathy and Caleb Campbell; great-grandchildren, William McFarland, Quintin McFarland, Addy Hausam, Eli McFarland, Cody Campbell and Kaley Campbell.

A memorial service was held August 10, 2021, at Prairie Grove Christian Church in Prairie Grove.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

Zella Janet Goldsborough

Zella Janet Goldsborough, age 90, a resident of Fayetteville, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She was born September 13, 1930, in Pea Ridge, Arkansas, the daughter of Francis Marion and Gertrude Mae (Engle) Martin.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ralph Goldsborough; seven brothers and sisters, Gene, Dale, and Noel Henry Martin, Ottie Yates, Naomi Groce, Marion and Madge Martin; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her daughters, Theresa Luna and her husband Gerald, and Norma Pierce and her husband Ron; three grandchildren, Lonnie Luna, Shelly Luna, and Troy Hale; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held August 9, 2021, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove. Burial was in the Lincoln Cemetery.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

Charles Lee Foster

Charles Lee Foster, age 70, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was born December 19, 1950, in Prairie Grove, Arkansas, the son of Charles Franklin and Virginia (Weber) Foster.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Jimmy, Marvin and Dale Foster.

Survivors include his wife, Judy Thurman Foster; three sons, Brad Foster and his wife Brandy of Prairie Grove, Kyle Foster and his wife Mindy of Fayetteville, and Scott Foster and his wife Amelia of Fayetteville; one daughter, Janet Cobb and her husband Justin of Prairie Grove; thirteen grandchildren: Beau, Gracie, Charli, Ruthie and Finn Foster, Maddie, Morgan and Ryder Cobb, Micah, Kenzie, Ellie and Bright Foster, and Millie Foster; one brother, Wayne Foster and his wife Annette; three sisters, Anita Meadors, Mary Sue Rice and her husband Donnie, and Helen Carter and her husband Wayne; two sisters-in-law, Mary Helen Foster and Joy Watson Foster; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held August 9, 2021, at Prairie Grove Battlefield Park Bandstand in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. Burial was in the Prairie Grove Cemetery.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

Diane J. 'Dee' Hoffman

Diane J. (Dee) Hoffman, age 80, of Hogeye, Ark., the youngest of three children, born March 13, 1941, in Quincy, Mass., died July 21, 2021, at home in Hogeye. She moved to Northwest Arkansas in 1970.

She is survived by her life partner, Diane Lyddon; her children, Victor Demarco, Tim Ray and Brian Ray; and by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was a clinical social therapist and worked for Ozark Guidance Center, DHS, and in private practice. She was a founding member of The Cannery, helped start the Fayetteville Farmer's Market, was a force within the Northwest Arkansas AIDS Taskforce and a board member of Spinsterhaven/Eldertree.

She was a great parent, a good friend, a titan, funny, smart, caring, kind, determined, strong, opinionated and non-competitive. Her faith was unshakable and her love unconditional. She set high standards for herself and those around her, yet accepted people where they were at. She was an advocate for people, children, animals, social issues, civil rights.

She was taken unexpectedly and too soon. Our lives are better because of her, and we wish we could have her back.

Online condolences: www.WestfieldChapel.com.

Dorothy Lee (Birch) Powell

Dorothy Lee (Birch) Powell, age 82, a resident of Fayetteville, Arkansas, passed away Monday, August 2, 2021, at Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She was born May 7, 1939, in Los Angeles, California, the daughter of James Glen and Dorothy Helen (Wood) Birch.

At the age of ten, she moved with her family to a small farm in the community of Clyde. She was a graduate of Lincoln High School class of 1957 and attended the University of Arkansas.

Dorothy was a single mother of four for many years and worked as many as three jobs at one time in order to purchase a home and provide for her family. She retired from Washington County Farm Bureau Insurance Company after 18 years of service and from Wal-Mart with 32 years of service. Dorothy always considered herself a "people person" and enjoyed the friendships she developed with her customers.

Dorothy married Bruce M. Powell in 2010, and they shared five wonderful years together traveling, sports at the U of A, and many friends before Bruce's passing in 2015.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bruce Powell, one brother, Jerry Mark Birch, and two sisters, Norma Jean Nichols and June Louise Garriott-Daniels. In 1994, she lost two more sons, Michael Glenn Curtsinger, due to a heart condition, and one who chose not to be part of the family any more.

Dorothy is survived by daughters, Beverly Copeland and Jacqulyn Long (Bob); brother, James G. Birch, Jr.; son-in-law, Greg Copeland; five grandchildren, Casey Copeland (Cohen), Amy Copeland, Kelley Billbe, Justin Brown (and Fiancee Morgan) and Alex Curtsinger; twelve great-grandchildren Olivia, Maggie, Jackson, Blake, Gregory, Joshua, McKenna, Cadence, Kaley, Adler, Sean and Killian; one great-great-granddaughter, Lily Marie, and special life long friend, John T. Carter.

She is also survived by stepchildren Teresa Fisher (Paul), Donald Powell (Elizabeth), Michael Powell (Pattie), and Jim Powell (Suzanne); eight step grandchildren and seven step great grandchildren.

Dorothy was a member of P E O Chapter CQ in Prairie Grove and a 27-year member of the Prairie Grove United Methodist Church.

At her request, there will be no services held. Burial will be in Farmington Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.