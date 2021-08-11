What's Happening

PRAIRIE GROVE

American Legion Breakfast

American Legion will have its monthly breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 14. Cost is $5 adults, $3 children 6 and under. The breakfast will include biscuits and gravy, bacon, sausage, eggs, pancakes. All proceeds go to the Legion to sponsor local Cub Scouts, scholarships and local veterans.

Clothesline Fair Gospel Sing

Anyone interested in singing at the Clothesline Fair Gospel Sing on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 5, please contact Marion Cowan at 479-841-3372. Each singer or group should plan on 20 to 30 minutes of song. Everyone else, bring your lawn chair and enjoy the music.