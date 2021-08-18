Arnold Represents At Lincoln

LINCOLN -- Lincoln native Alexis Arnold won the 2021 Miss Rodeo of the Ozark's title and represented the Springdale rodeo throughout the 68th annual Lincoln Riding Club Rodeo last week.

Speaking during a fashion show held at Possum Holler in Morrow where she modeled on Friday as part of the Lincoln Rodeo royalty pageant Arnold described winning the 2021 Rodeo of the Ozarks queen title as absolutely an honor saying the experience is amazing. She marvels at the cowgirls she's privileged to be affiliated with while helping out at pageants.

According to Arnold the directors at the Miss Rodeo of the Ozarks pageant who have been helping her have exceeded expectations. She also lauded Sherry Smith, one of the fashion directors of the Lincoln Riding Club royalty pageant, for doing a top notch job.

"She's helped me through so many ways. She's allowed me to be here and help the girls no matter what. It's been absolutely an honor to be here and help with these girls," Arnold said.

Arnold ran for Miss Rodeo of the Ozarks a couple of years back and lost by one point which motivated her to go all out during the 2021 pageant.

"I've been running for the money because I've been wanting that title then I finally won it. It's been the most awesome honor of my life to have," Arnold said.

Arnold renowned locally as a "singing cowgirl" still sings a little bit but not as much as she used to. She's been so caught up with college and horse riding along with participation in rodeos and queening that vocal performances have been put on the back burner.

"I will start singing a lot more. I just have to get through college first," Arnold said.

Arnold was accepted into the nursing program at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College and picked up a scholarship for judging horses.

"Their nursing program is absolutely phenomenal so I can get my RN and my associates [degree] in just two years with the classes that I need and get to experience some amazing things with the clinical staff there," Arnold said.

Arnold started off the 68th annual Lincoln Rodeo by making an appearance at the street dance on Wednesday, Aug. 11 and wound up taking a picture with two Lincoln police officers. It was one way Arnold can "back the blue," by encouraging a profession that's taken a lot of heat in the national media.

"Personally from my childhood my mom (Washington County Deputy Sheriff Amanda Arnold) has been in law enforcement for almost 15 years now. She's the absolute light of my life and the work that she does is tremendous," Arnold said.

As a child Arnold recalls the impact of staying at home while watching her mother go to work and realizing how essential the job law enforcement does for the community. Amanda may be the mother to Alexis and her siblings, but she's also playing a vital role in protecting and serving the public interests.

"It is tremendous the work she does for us and I see it in every police officer so I always let them know, 'Thank you so much for being out here helping the rodeo, cutting off traffic whenever you need to do and being there for us.' I have to always thank them," Arnold said.

When a rodeo queen comes over and says 'I want to take a picture with you guys' that gives law enforcement a boost, but for Arnold the moment touched on maintaining local connections.

"I'm a Lincoln hometown girl so they know me and my momma so that made it a thousand times better," Arnold said.

"Oh I always go up to them. Even if I'm not in title I always go up to them and say 'thank you for your service, thank you for being here' and they're just 'What, thank you for thanking me.'"