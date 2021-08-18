Column: Releasing Beauty Into Any Situation

Throughout history women became difference makers through a willingness to separate themselves and adhere to standards exceeding ordinary thinking daring to bring a destiny to fulfillment.

Their deeds became universally famous so that any generation throughout the ages could identify them by a single name, Mary, Deborah, Jael, Pocahontas or Sacajewa.

On Saturday, Ciarra Luebke was crowned the 2021 Miss Rodeo Arkansas during the 68th Annual Lincoln Riding Club Rodeo. She will compete at Miss Rodeo America in December at Las Vegas held in conjunction with the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

As she stepped up into the rank of rodeo queen, Luedke appears to have fully weighed and accepted the responsibilities that go with her new title.

"I think God has a plan for everything and I thank this was on his timing and anyone in a position like this where they're an ambassador for the sport of rodeo has that position and I'm ready to get started," Luedke said.

One year from now, by the time her reign ends, could it be possible that this Arkansas cowgirl will have changed the world for the better?

Heroines don't emerge because of their qualifications. Destiny rolls out a red carpet because of a willingness to serve and Luedke embraces that.

"I love to carry flags, I love to push cattle, too. I think that's part of being a rodeo queen and doing our part for the sponsors and I'm just happy to do it," Luedke said.

It might just take a spirited cowgirl to buck a trend of professional sports quick to concede America's essential liberties, Freedom of Speech, Freedom of Religion and the Right to Peaceable Assembly, in favor of political correctness.

In Nazi Germany Dietrich Bonhoffer observed, "First they came for the Communists, but I was not a Communist so I did not speak out. Then they came for the Socialists and the Trade Unionists, but I was neither, so I did not speak out. Then they came for the Jews, but I was not a Jew so I did not speak out. And when they came for me, there was no one left to speak out for me."

If rodeo doesn't take a stand for freedom there soon may not be anybody left to protect those blood bought rights within the realm of sports.

This becomes the challenge for each title holder representing rodeo and their respective associations using their influence to stir up the decision makers.

For "Nanye-hi," also known as Nancy Ward, that meant picking up the rifle of her dead husband, Kingfisher, during the Battle of Taliwa in 1755 and engaging the enemy rallying the Cherokee warriors to victory.

She wasn't more than 17 years of age at the time and as a result of her bravery she was bestowed with the title of "Ghigua," or Beloved Woman of the Cherokee, a prestigious role given to extraordinary women by the Cherokee clans. As "Ghigua," Ward headed the 'Council of Women" and held a voting seat in the "Council of Chiefs" with the power to decide the fate of prisoners.

Ward became an advocate for peace and saved the life of a captive, Lydia Bean, who was about to be burned at the stake.

But on the day she took action, there wasn't time to mourn a dead hero. Now like then, the battle to sustain a lifestyle is at hand and the wolf is at the door.

There was a man named Haman, who unwittingly challenged the Biblical Queen Esther to a duel over political power in ancient Persia. Queen Esther didn't have to take up arms, but she did have to leverage influence by acting with great courage in her official capacity and the plot to segregate her people dissolved.

Through her stature, each rodeo queen functions with a capacity to release beauty into any situation that may present itself. According to Webster's 1828 Dictionary, "the word beauty is used to express what is pleasing to the other senses, or to the understanding" as in the beauty of a thought, remark, or sound.

Webster's 1828 Dictionary goes on to state that "beauty armed with virtue, bows the soul ... with a commanding, but a sweet control."

During the speech and modeling portion of the pageant held Friday at Possum Holler in Morrow, Luedke held up the mirror figuratively speaking of a self inspection while answering a pageant question "Which is most important to you beauty or intelligence?

"Inside beauty is the most important because it is important to be intelligent, but also 'are you kind?' Are you compassionate? Will you help others and are you a good person?'" Luedke said. "So, I think it's more important to be a positive force in the world."

One can't help but root for this cowgirl as she pursues her dreams embarking as an ambassador for rodeo.

MARK HUMPHREY IS A SPORTS WRITER FOR THE ENTERPRISE-LEADER. THE OPINIONS ARE THE AUTHOR'S OWN.