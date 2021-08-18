Farmington Man Dies In Accident

A 19-year-old Farmington man died Monday morning in a one-vehicle crash on Arkansas 112 in Fayetteville, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Braylon Biggerstaff was driving a 2017 Toyota Corolla southbound on the highway at around 7:50 a.m. when the vehicle ran off the roadway and down a grass hill before striking a tree, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, the report said.

Two people died Sunday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Arkansas 7 in Russellville, according to another state police report.

Brian Conatser, 63, and Ann Shields, 82, both of Russellville, were attempting to turn onto Arkansas 7 from Darby Lane in Russellville in a 2008 Toyota Highlander at about 10:27 a.m. when they pulled into the path of a 2020 Volvo D13, which was headed southbound on the state highway, the report said.

Jerry Ross, 68, of Russellville, the driver of the Volvo, was injured in the crash, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, according to the report. The crash was investigated by the Russellville Police Department.