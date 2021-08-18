Parker Earns Princess Sash

LINCOLN -- Emma Parker attained her goal in becoming Lincoln Riding Club Princess and now she can't wait to represent her club at the Miss Rodeo Arkansas pageant in November.

Emma, 9, daughter of Jessie and Bryce Parker of Farmington, was crowned during Saturday night's performance at the 68th annual Lincoln Rodeo.

Emma currently attends third grade at Bob Folsom Elementary in Farmington. She started riding horses since she could sit up and began competing in play days, barrel races and rodeos when she was four years old. Emma is a member of Cove Creek Clovers 4H where she shows hogs and goats and an active member at her church, Prairie Grove Christian Church.

The Princess pageant was open to young ladies between 8-to-12 years of age. Emma put a lot of time into preparing for last week's pageant and shined throughout a full three days of competition involving horsemanship, interview, appearance speech and congeniality.

Emma got to hear the experiences from many former rodeo queens during Friday's fashion show at Possum Holler in Morrow. Emcee Faith Smith spoke of working with stock contractors while touring as rodeo queen. She acknowledged the rodeo personnel are really good at what they do, but revealed they didn't have the best communication.

"So a lot of times if you didn't know what you were doing you just sat in the back of the arena and pushed up cows and then whenever somebody yelled at you to get out of the way, then you got out of the way," Smith said.

She encouraged contestants, telling them, "Eventually, by the end of your year or by your next title you got it figured out and it was really cool getting to know those guys [pickup men] and learn from them because they do that full time."

"It's amazing to think about the lifestyle to be able to go around with contractors and to work in the rodeo on a weekly basis," Smith said. "It was just phenomenal and it was so cool getting to learn from those guys and getting to know them and I'm very blessed and proud to know a lot of those guys."