Police Report

PRAIRIE GROVE

Johnathan Williams, 28, of Lincoln, was arrested July 30 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Savannah Elsey, 26, of Farmington, was arrested July 30 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Robert Phipps, 44, of Prairie Grove, was arrested July 27 in connection with disorderly conduct, obstructing governmental operations, no liability insurance, driving on suspended driver's license, fictitious tags, failure to register vehicle.

Tiffani Crook, 51, of Farmington, was cited July 30 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Andrew Newton, 37, of Prairie Grove, was cited July 31 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Daniel Hernandez, 52, of Fayetteville, was arrested July 30 in connection with obstructing governmental operations, driving on suspended driver's license, failure to show registration, no liability insurance.

Tyler Gurschke, 23, of Fairbanks, Alaska, was cited Aug. 1 in connection with possession of a controlled substance, speeding.

Rachel Wade, 25, of Farmington, was cited Aug. 2 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Two 17-year-old boys, of Prairie Grove, were cited Aug. 1 in connection with a minor in possession of alcohol, public intoxication.

Cassidy Hampton, 47, of Farmington, was arrested July 29 in connection of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on suspended driver's license, no liability insurance, no vehicle license.

Sara Young, 29, of Farmington, was arrested July 29 in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing governmental operations.

Aspen Paine, 24, of Cane Hill, was cited Aug. 4 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Casey Ramsey, 23, of Prairie Grove, was cited Aug. 4 on a warrant for failure to appear.