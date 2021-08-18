WCEL Obituaries for Aug. 18, 2021

Barbara Louise Crabtree

Barbara Louise Crabtree, age 72, a resident of Muldrow, Oklahoma, passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at her home. She was born March 26, 1949, in Cove City, Arkansas, the daughter of Ernest Lee and Beatrice (Easter) Crabtree.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one granddaughter, Lorria Mae Green; two brothers, Tom Crabtree and Jim Crabtree; and two sisters, Rosetta Bentley and Martha Mae Wolfe.

Survivors include five children, Billy Lee Bentley and his wife Delores of Wilberton, Oklahoma, Bobby Bentley and his wife Gala Bentley of Muldrow, Oklahoma, Barbara Canady and her husband Greg of Ft. Smith, Arkansas, David Bentley of Van Buren, Arkansas, and Johnny Holliman and his wife Lori of Summers, Arkansas; one sister, Linda Sue Trembley of Coalmont, Tennessee; twenty grandchildren, Bobby, Tyler, Caleb, Gage, Samantha, Brianna, Chanasie, Julie, Brennon, Sean, Josiah, Javohn, Damarian, Mariah, Brittney, Levi, Amberly, Brettly, Michael, and Heather; thirty-five great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins..

Funeral service was held August 17, 2021, at Prairie Grove Cemetery Pavilion.

