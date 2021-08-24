MARIE ROY COLUMN: August Void Of Holidays

It's hard to believe we're into August already, passing fast, even with no national or special holidays.

The August calendar is completely blank, so we think of others: New Years Day, Valentine, Presidents Day, Ground Hog Day, Daylight saving time begins, Easter, Good Friday, Mother's Day, Armed Forces, Memorial Day, Father's Day, Flag Day, Summer Solstice, Independence Day (July 4th), Labor Day, Grandparents Day, Patriot Day, Halloween, Columbus Day, United Nations, Thanksgiving, Election Day, Daylight Saving time ends, Christmas, Pearl Harbor Day. Plus the many not so known smaller ones, and the usual family and friends' birthday and anniversaries.

Happy celebrations all year!

In our family, we have many celebrations, and it just happens we have some in August.

A big birthday celebration and cookout was planned for Sunday evening at the Lipford home, but the cookout turned into a cook-in, as a rainstorm blew in before time. The one-half inch of downpour was appreciated though as it was really needed.

It was one of the many "scattered" showers which had been forecast for weeks. More is needed. The cookout wasn't ruined, as it was so enjoyed inside with the cooler weather, and all fully enjoyed seeing Garret and Brittany's "new home." They have done a really beautiful job with it.

Happy Birthday next week to Candice Wooton, Reba Moore, Bob Bush, Caitlyn Vanatta, George Schooler, Troy Bradley, Brooklyn Roy, Aiden Barbosa and Alexa Barbosa (twins), Rebecca Pitts, Bruce Fawver, Marley Pruitt and Noah Pruitt (twins).

Happy anniversary to Larry and Betty Bell.

Happy years, all!

Marie Roy is a long-time resident of Lincoln and has written a community column for the Enterprise-Leader for many years. The opinions expressed are those of the author.