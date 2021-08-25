Correction

In the Aug. 11 issue of the Enterprise-Leader a photo of Chris Lynch was incorrectly identified as the late Howard Lester. Chris Lynch remains a member of the Boston Mountain Playboys and performed with the band at the Lincoln Rodeo street dance on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

Last week the Enterprise-Leader incorrectly reported that Ciarra Luebke, who was crowned Miss Rodeo Arkansas on Saturday, Aug. 14 during the 68th annual Lincoln Rodeo, will compete for Miss Rodeo USA.

In actuality this November Luebke will be competing for Miss Rodeo America not Miss Rodeo USA.

Miss Rodeo Arkansas didn't hold a pageant last year, but they are scheduled to hold this year in November. The winner of this year's Miss Rodeo Arkansas pageant coming up in November will, in the words of Lincoln Riding Club Secretary/Reporter Sherry Smith, "be a lady in waiting until January, 2022," when she officially takes the title.

The newspaper regrets the errors.