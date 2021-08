Farmington Scrimmage

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/First year Farmington head football coach J.R. Eldridge (left) reacts as senior quarterback Myles Harvey is brought down by defenders after running the ball during a scrimmage against Van Buren on Thursday. The Cardinals lost the scrimmage, 22-14, but got a look at what they need to improve on before taking on Rogers Heritage in the season-opener this Friday on the road. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

