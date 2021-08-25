Junior Wolves Build One Position At A Time

LINCOLN -- First year Lincoln head junior high football coach Mason Wann got a good look at his squad in action during a Thursday evening scrimmage at Lamar.

The team is coming together as the season gets set to open Thursday at Elkins.

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Tall freshman Kale Jones moves from runningback into the starting quarterback position for the junior Wolves.

"He's one of the best athletes on the team, he's fast, very shifty, not afraid of contact," Wann said while noting Jones is a first-year quarterback learning his role, who is more of a runner right now, but has a good arm.

Eighth grader Kayden Job and freshman Caden Brewer are the backups.

Tailbacks

Lincoln rotates in two guys to share ball carrier and runningback duties in freshmen Ruger Remington and J.R. Hall. Remington is a downhill runner.

"Remington is more like a bruiser back, he can run through arm tackles," Wann said.

Wann describes Hall as "more of a shift gears guy," who's not super fast or athletic, but does the little things right like catching the ball out of the backfield.

"He'll make the catch on short routes," Wann said.

Receivers

The speedy Brewer plays wide receiver where he was among the top producers in yardage gained last season.

"He's got good eyes, really catches the ball well and is good in space," Wann said.

Freshmen Colt Cushing, Sawyer Copeland and Bryson Karber deepen the receiving corps.

"Cushing didn't play last year, but he has good hands and a very good football IQ," Wann said. "Sawyer Copeland played a little bit last year. He has good speed and can stretch people."

Karber is another kid returning to the program after a year off.

"He's a good sized kid who runs through tackles," Wann said, while noting Karber will play tight end when the junior Wolves shift into that type of offensive alignment.

Freshman Tristan Garner has good height and runs well. Payton Seamster works like a teamster.

"He's been committed all spring and summer," Wann said while praising Seamster's work ethic like approach to football.

Traegen Pathkiller adds depth.

"He's a good athlete, we'll see what he can do at wide receiver," Wann said.

Offensive Line

Eighth grader Kayden Jobe moves to the offensive line as starting center to fill a vital role where his size and athletic ability generate an impact at the point of attack.

"He's grown more," Wann said.

At guard eighth grader Josh Stokes is another athlete who could play in the backfield and has two numbers assigned to him in the event he's called upon to carry the ball.

"He's strong, has a thicker frame and might run the ball some for us," Wann said.

The other guard Bryson Sams is a returning starter with flexibility to play any position on the offensive line and the know-how to do so effectively.

"He's probably the smartest guy we have. He can move around," Wann said.

Left tackle Lucas Wilson is new to football and showing potential.

"He's learning the position. He has good size, he's not slow," Wann said.

Two guys are competing for the other starting spot at right tackle, Remington, another flexible athlete who can play in the backfield, and Shane Dryer.

"Shane Dryer is very raw. He has good size, but he's very new to it. If he and Wilson can figure it out they'll help us on the offensive line," Wann said.

Jordan Kelley and Eli Kelley add valuable depth on the offensive line as does Ty Moss, who's strong and moves well.

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Wilson lines up at defensive end with Job at nose guard while good-sized freshman Sams plays defensive tackle. Outside linebackers Karber and Jones shift over to defensive end when the junior Wolves move into a four man front.

Linebackers

Inside linebackers Stokes and Jones start with eighth grader Gabe Hernandez rotating in.

Moss is drawing attention from the coaches with his enthusiasm and coaches are considering him at linebacker or on the defensive line.

"He's not afraid of contact. He'll go hit people. We're trying to find him a spot," Wann said.

Secondary

Cushing played cornerback well in the scrimmage at Lamar Thursday. He came up and engaged blockers helping contain the edge and covers well on pass plays.

"Honestly, he's just a football player. He set the edge good and took on blockers," Wann said.

Copeland isn't bad in coverage at the other cornerback spot while Garner rotates in at both cornerback and safety.

"He runs good, we just got to get him coached up better," Wann said.

Brewer started every game last season at free safety provides good coverage and flies to the football.

Seamster plays strong safety. Garner rotates in and Pathkiller will split time between safety and outside linebacker.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Soccer player Remington kicks off and is picking up the football aspects of kicking. Jones punts well and is athletic.

CONFERENCE

Last year the junior Wolves competed in the 3A-1 for the first time since the 2011 season. Neither coaches nor players had much experience playing any of the conference opponents, but will be more familiar this time around facing offenses varying from Cedarville's Wing-T look to Charleston's spread look and maybe a little taste of everything in between.