MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln sophomore quarterback Drew Moore rolls out to his right while looking to pass during a scrimmage against Lamar on Friday. The Wolves trailed on the scoreboard 14-0 after one half of regulation, the agreed time limit of the scrimmage, but got a look at what they need to improve on before taking on Elkins in the season-opener this Friday at Wolfpack Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

LINCOLN --

Print Headline: Lincoln Scrimmage

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content