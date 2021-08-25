Little League Takes On Alzheimer's

WEDDINGTON -- Retired federal prosecutor Sam Peronni and his wife, Pat, both experienced health issues upon relocating from Little Rock in 2011 yet both wanted to be around children.

A back problem and hearing loss make it difficult for Sam to follow what's going on in public events such as church services, then eight years ago Pat was diagnosed with the early onset of Alzheimer's Disease.

The solution was to construct a little league baseball field on the family property off State Highway 16 just outside of the Fayetteville City limits, which was completed in 2014.

"We built the baseball field so the kids would come to us," Sam Peronni said.

Alzheimer's Fundraiser

This past weekend Sam Peronni hosted the first annual Peronni Field Invitational featuring five little league teams for boys age 10 as a fundraiser to combat Alzheimer's.

Instead of charging admission, Sam decided to have the concessions and donations going to Alzheimer's research because of his wife's situation now. Pat is in a home at Rogers.

"She loved coming out here and watching little boys [play baseball] so we're doing this in her honor and for anybody else that's going through this. It's a terrible disease and they still need to do a lot of research because they just haven't found anything, not only to cure it, but they haven't found anything to slow it down. So maybe the little bit of money we raised will help," Sam Peronni said.

American Spirit

Sam Peronni's personal initiative reflects the spirit of America to never give up, keep battling and find a solution somewhere even if that may not be readily apparent.

"That's it, a dollar at a time. Every dollar adds up," Sam Peronni said.

"Kurt Wing put together the teams and the brackets and all the credit goes to him for that, but I had a lot of good volunteers that came out who helped us with concessions stand and parking and security and running the scoreboard and running after foul balls, all sorts of things. All of those volunteers I'd like to thank," Peronni said.

Sam Peronni holds baseball in high regard, maintaining a deep passion for the game and creating opportunities for kids to get a chance to compete.

"It's the best game ever invented, been a wonderful thing for America and it's a great thing for those young boys and girls," Sam Peronni said.

Love Of Baseball

Sam Peronni delighted in witnessing the boys enjoy playing the game with their parents and families, cheering them on, and involved an umpire, coaches and concession workers, giving people a chance to take their minds off world and national events while watching little league baseball.

"We need good things we can watch on TV and listen to on the radio and baseball, I think, provides it," Sam Peronni said. "This is the first year for our Peronni Field Invitational. We had five teams and we're going to try to this every year."

The Prospects appropriately wore jerseys declaring, "Play to end Alzheimer's disease." Team members include Cowen Combs, Cody Donovan, Trey Drain, Sam "The Preacher" Francis, Hudson Haney, Blake Hunter, Chase Norwald, Ethan Ogunyemi and Owen Tschepikow. Coaches are Eric Norwald and Josh Combs.

The Prospects won two games in pool play Saturday, 6-3, over the NWA Sox-Huson and 11-2 over NWA Sox-Steenken, then beat the RBI Academy, 5-1, on Sunday to advance into the championship where they defeated the Diamond Dogs, 20-5.

"Great job, both teams, we're really happy you guys came and participated," said tournament director Wing.

Prospects Win

Prospects head coach Eric Nordwald said the weather, field and volunteers enhanced the tournament experience.

"It was real good, a great weekend of baseball," Nordwald said. "This is the 'Field of Dreams' of Northwest Arkansas, I can tell you that. It's beautiful, it's one of a kind."

Noting it's still early in the fall baseball season with a long ways to go, Nordwald said his boys played well.

"It's a good step in the right direction to start off the season," Nordwald said. "Baseball's non-stop it feels like it's year round."

The Prospects will practice all through September trying to build towards a run in October and November.

Pioneer Program

Wing, a P.E. teacher in the Bentonville District, organized and supervised the competitive aspects of the tournament and extended an invitation to the Diamond Dogs which their head coach Chris Bennett appreciated.

"He found out that we were a new program looking for some games and it actually worked out good. Our record is 3-1 so for a first year team to beat an established program we're very proud of these boys," Bennett said.

"I just want to thank all of you for coming here. We just had a great time this year and we'll definitely have another one next year so alert your coaches to see if you can invited to the second annual Peronni Field Invitational," Sam Peronni said.

The Diamond Dogs defeated RBI Post, 5-2, and NWA Sox-Huson, 22-4, in pool play Saturday, then edged NWA Sox-Huson, 7-6, in bracket play Sunday to reach the championship game. Despite a lopsided 20-5 loss to the Prospects in the championship, Bennett saw the tournament as beneficial for the team.

"The biggest thing for us is we're a first year program in Arkansas so for us it was more to get experience and to get our boys out there playing the game, especially with everything going on in the world right now. We just want to make sure they get an opportunity to play this wonderful game," Bennette said.

Team members include Jacob Bennett, Raymond Bequette, Lane Booher, Mason Clinton, Andrew Easterling, Liam Eastwood, Maddox Hixon, Dylan Knight, Caden Mennen, Holden Rumancik and Cade Wright. The head coach is Chris Bennett.

Promoting The Tourney

Sam Peronni's vision is to promote the tournament so that teams are fighting to get in it. As an invitational organizers are looking for any teams around the state. If they have a lot of teams that want to get in and only have five places, they're going to have a lottery, put all the team names in s wheel and pull out five.

"I have fond memories of my time in little league when I was the same age as the young boys who were out here today, 10 years old. I think that's when I fell in love with baseball. It's kind of funny, after little league I never played baseball again, but I always loved the sport," Sam Peronni said.

The rural environment appeals to teams and fans alike.

"They really like coming out there. I think it's the all-around atmosphere. It's not like going to a field where they have five or 10 baseball fields. They're coming in the country and I think they just enjoy the grass and surroundings, kind of the field of dreams look," Sam Peronni said.

Cooling Off

Alzheimer's's affects the memory and Sam Peronni candidly recounted painful moments during the journey.

"It takes a lot of patience in the beginning and there's a lot of heartbreak as the disease progresses and I think all I can say to people is 'be patient and be prepared,' and there are ways [to learn how to], there are books that you can read and people that you can consult to try to help you deal with the emotional roller coaster of somebody with Alzheimer's's. It's just a very tragic thing to watch," Sam Peronni said.

The tournament generated a whirlwind of activity over two days, making the family property very busy with teams coming and going, and by the time it all wrapped up late Sunday afternoon Sam was ready to cool off from the summer heat.

"In about five minutes I'm going to jump in the swimming pool with my dog," Peronni said.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/The Prospects, wearing jerseys declaring "Play to end Alzheimer's disease," won the Peronni Invitation little league baseball tournament Sunday, which served as a fundraiser to address the disease which affects Pat Peronni, wife of tournament sponsor, Sam Peronni (center back row). Team members (not in order) include Cowen Combs, Cody Donovan, Trey Drain, Sam "The Preacher" Francis, Hudson Haney, Blake Hunter, Chase Norwald, Ethan Ogunyemi and Owen Tschepikow. Coaches are Eric Norwald and Josh Combs.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Trey Drain, of Farmington, pitches for the Prospects during the final inning of a 20-5 win over the Diamond Dogs, of Pea Ridge, at the Peronni Invitational Tournament held Saturday and Sunday in the Weddington area. The Prospects won the tourney. Trey wears a jersey signifying the tournament served as a fundraiser to address Alzheimer's disease.