Police Report

PRAIRIE GROVE

Christopher Andrews, 40, of West Fork, was cited Aug. 9 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Tracy Pruitt, 45, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Aug. 5 in connection with DWI, reckless driving, refusal to submit, no vehicle registration.

Mark Brockman, 54, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Aug. 6 in connection with DWI, careless driving.

Jennifer Uhl, 54, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Aug. 11 on a warrant for failure to pay costs.

Bethany Manning, 39, of Springdale, was cited Aug. 11 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Terry Bradley, 68, of West Fork, was cited Aug. 12 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Callie Koonz, 39, of Prairie Grove, was cited Aug. 12 in connection with endangering the welfare of a minor.

Kimberly McCawley, 31, of Fayetteville, was cited Aug. 13 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Matthew Burgess, 23, homeless, was arrested Aug. 15 in connection with public intoxication, criminal trespass, open container.

Madison Olglesby, 23, of Springdale, was arrested Aug. 15 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Alex Cook, 22, of Prairie Grove, was cited Aug. 17 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Nicholas Skinner, 32, of Fayetteville, was cited Aug. 17 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Andrea Day, 34, of Prairie Grove, was cited Aug. 18 on a warrant for failure to appear.