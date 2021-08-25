Protect Your Skin From Cancer

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in America, according to the American Cancer Society, and 1 in 5 Americans will develop the disease by age 70, the American Academy of Dermatology reports.

Safe In The Sun

Basal cell skin cancer, squamous cell skin cancer and melanoma have all been linked to sun exposure, according to the American Cancer Society. Basal and squamous cell skin cancers are the most common forms of skin cancer in the United States and often develop on frequently sun-exposed skin, such as the head, neck and arms. Melanoma is a less common form of skin cancer, but it is more likely to grow and spread to other areas of the body.

The best way to protect against skin cancer is to avoid ultraviolet rays. Most people are exposed to UV rays through sunlight, although UV rays are also emitted by tanning beds and sun lamps.

Follow These Steps

Follow these three steps to avoid UV exposure, as recommended by the American Academy of Dermatology:

• Stay indoors or seek shade between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., when UV rays are strongest.

• When you do have to be outdoors, wear protective clothing, such as a widebrimmed hat, sunglasses, a long-sleeved shirt and pants, whenever possible.

• Apply sunscreen to exposed skin, and reapply every two hours or, if you're at the pool or beach, every time you get out of the water.

• Finally, avoid tanning beds. Studies have shown those who use tanning beds are at a higher risk for all forms of skin cancer, according to the American Cancer Society.

Choose The Right Sunscreen

The American Academy of Dermatology recommends using a sunscreen with a sun protection factor of 30 or higher. Look for a sunscreen labeled broad-spectrum, which means the sunscreen will protect against both forms of ultraviolet rays that can cause skin cancer -- UVA and UVB rays.

Apply enough sunscreen to cover your entire body, about 2 tablespoons, 30 minutes before going outside, even on cloudy days.

Did You Know?

• In the United States, skin cancer is diagnosed more frequently than all other cancers combined, according to the American Cancer Society.

• People who use a tanning bed before age 30 are at a higher risk for melanoma, according to the American Cancer Society.

• Sand reflects about 15 percent of the sun's UV rays. Snow nearly doubles your exposure to UV radiation, according to the World Health Organization.

SOURCE: Siloam Springs Regional Hospital