WCEL Obituaries for Aug. 25, 2021

Braylon Biggerstaff

Braylon Biggerstaff, age 19, of Farmington, Arkansas, passed away August 16, 2021. He is preceded in death by his uncle, Danny Milam, and will be laid to rest beside him.

Braylon is survived by his parents, Junior and Amber Biggerstaff; father, James Burnett; siblings, Brooklyn Biggerstaff, Aden Biggerstaff, Gavin Biggerstaff, Chris Biggerstaff, Marie Burnett and Marissa Burnett; grandparents, John and Pat Vanderhoof, Lonnie and Virgie Biggerstaff, Larry and Elaine Burnett, Frank and Cheri Waitzmann and Frank Milam; dear friend Richmond Culp; best friends, Zachary Smith, Sarah Cantrell, Quinn Davis, Taylor Sisemore and Espy Huffmaster; and a host a family and friends.

Braylon was so much to so many, he simply loved people and connecting with them. No matter the age, race, background, or any other difference there might have been, he poured his love on each person. He connected in only a way Braylon could and did so in a manner that changed lives for the better.

A funeral service was held August 23, 2021, at A Natural State Funeral Service with officiants, Pastor Lee Ponder and Pastor Channelle Lucero. Interment followed at Chapel Hill Cemetery with Zachary Smith, Aden Biggerstaff, Gavin Biggerstaff, Chris Biggerstaff, Frankie Vanderhoof, Jay Burnett, Christopher Gardner and Richmond Culp serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were John Vanderhoof and Lonnie Biggerstaff.

Arrangements entrusted to A Natural State Funeral Service, 2620 West Main Street, Jacksonville, Arkansas 72076.

Marcus Warren Dorman

Marcus Warren Dorman made his last and most ornery and irreverent salute on Aug. 16, 2021. God broke the mold when Marcus was born to late Herbert E. Dorman, Jr., and Nila Ann Dorman on March 5, 1970, in Fayetteville, Ark.

Marcus served his nation in the United States Army for 33 years with service in Germany during the liberation of the German people as well as a combat veteran in the Iraqi War Campaign. His honors and achievements are many and include a Bronze Star, Meritorious Service, Army Commendation, Army Achievement, Meritorious Unit commendation, Iraqi Campaign, Overseas and Army Good Conduct medal, as well as countless others.

Marcus's biggest accomplishment was of all was being a father to his two daughters. Not a moment passed that Marcus was not wildly proud of every feat in Shae and Syncie's lives. Every moment was attentively and discreetly planned to enrich every moral fiber of their lives.

Survivors include two daughters, Shea Napier and her husband Ryan of Pratt, Kan., and Syncie Dorman of Sulphur Springs, Ark.; his mother and stepfather, Ann Dorman and Gary Cooper of Fayetteville, Ark.; one brother, Herbert Eugene Dorman III and his wife Alicia of Farmington, Ark.; one sister, Debra Ann Carlisle and her husband Dale, also of Farmington.

Funeral service was held Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Pathways Baptist Church, 3395 W Mt. Comfort Road, Fayetteville, Ark., 72704.

Marcus will be interred next to his father in the Farmington Cemetery, with full military honors.

Lisa Jones Edwards

Lisa Jones Edwards, 35, of Rogers, Ark., passed away Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in her home.

She graduated in 2004 from Lincoln High School and was a Licensed Practical Nurse for Washington Regional Medical Center.

Graveside service was held Aug. 19, 2021, at Liberty Cemetery in Greenwood under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home of Greenwood.

She is survived by her husband, Jason Edwards; one son, Gideon; three daughters, Audi, Marley and Adelaide; her parents, Mick and Sandy Jones and three sisters, Teresa, Stacy and Rachel.

Mary Frances (Green) Brock

Heaven's "Pearly Gates" opened wide and God accepted Mary Frances (Green) Brock onto the streets paved with gold, on August 10, 2021, at her daughter's home in Hickory Creek, Texas.

Mary was born July 2, 1923, in Cane Hill, Arkansas, to Bertha Mae (Cox) and Algie Elgin Green.

In 1942, Mary graduated salutatorian at Morrow High School and finished studies at the Business College in Fayetteville, Ark. Upon completion, she applied and was accepted to work for the WWII War Department in Washington, DC. She boarded the train to DC to work in the Pentagon "Letter Sub Section' department. Her group sent notifications to the families of the wounded WWII warriors. While visiting a cousin in Texas, she met her future husband, Billy Vandon Brock. They married June 5, 1945, and boarded the bus to Oakland, Calif., for Vandon to reboard the USS Estes.

Mary and B.V. owned Brock Motor Company, in Lincoln, about 20 years. Later they were partners in B&B Implement of Huntsville, Ark. She was active in the communities as Sunday School teacher, PTA president and bookkeeper. She retired from Lewisville Schools cafeteria system, Lewisville, Texas, having been loved by everyone, especially the special needs children.

Mary is proceeded in death by her husband, Billy V. Brock; parents, Algie and Bertha (Cox) Green; brothers, Cyrus and Willard Green; sister, Zelma Barkley.

She is survived by three sisters, Wilma Myers (James), Myrtle Ray, Zelta Mae Harrison of Springdale, AR; three daughters, Sheron and Steve James of Texas, Dolores and Richard Sauer of California, Francie and Anthony Gray of Texas; five grandchildren, Jason Carter (Tami), John Clinton Sauer (Raina), Elie Martin (Ed), Emily Sauer, Brock Gray; six great grandchildren, Brandon Carter, Brent Carter, Vanden Sauer, Sadie Sauer, Bronwynn Martin, Leland Martin; many nephews, nieces, great nephews, great nieces and a host of friends.

The family wishes to thank the Archway Hospice Team for their loving care allowing us to keep Mother in the home environment. We also wish to thank you for being at Luginbuel Funeral Home, whether by streaming service or in person.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Cox Cemetery, c/o Ms. Margaret Loftin, 18638 Latta Road, Washington Co. 10, Cane Hill, AR 72717.

Betty Jean Smith

Betty Jean Smith, age 91, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, previously of Hot Springs, passed away Saturday, August 14, 2021, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She was born April 30, 1930, in England, Arkansas, the daughter of Earl and Linnie (Underwood) Brooks.

She was preceded in death by husband, James William Smith; one daughter, Sue Smith; her parents; two brothers, Gary and Bud Brooks; and two sisters, JoAnn Tucker and Virginia Leckner.

Survivors include three children, Linda Storey and her husband Jack of Little Rock, Arkansas, Debby Eagle and her husband Gary of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, and Greg Smith and his wife Jackie of Dumas, Arkansas; one sister, Sue Lloyd of Hot Springs, Arkansas; six grandchildren, Doug Morgan, Krista Leavitt and her husband Tyler, Mandy Peterson and her husband Jeff, Jamie Childress and her husband Chris, Brandy McMahan, and Michael Eagle; fourteen great-grandchildren, Lindsay Finley and her husband Jacob, Tera Miller, Sarah and Rachel Leavitt, Megan Candua and her husband Josh, Mason Williams and his wife Destinee, Lane Ausbrooks and his wife Toni, Alex Bryant, McKayla, Madison and Bryce Stratton, Nicole McMahan, and Lexi and Blayne Childress; six great-great grandchildren.

Funeral service was held August 21, 2021, at Dark Corners Cemetery near Dumas, Arkansas.

Sandra Jean Taylor

Sandra Jean Taylor, age 53, a resident of Lincoln, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She was born December 15, 1967, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the daughter of Wayne Prince and Lynndell Carlene Mattler.

Sandy worked at various places, including Polytech Molding in Prairie Grove and was also a cook at Frederick's One Stop.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Lyndell Schader; her mother-in-law, Allena Taylor; one grandchild, Jasper Frick.

Survivors include her husband, Darrin Taylor; five children, Stephanie Taylor Lee Welsh and her husband Jesse, Brooke Taylor Frick and her husband Cole, Samantha Taylor, Dakota Schader and Kendal Schader; ten grandchildren; her father, Wayne Prince; one sister, Stacy Bell and her partner Chipper Phillips; three step sisters, Tina Thomas and her husband Tommy, Lisa Phillips and her husband Jeff, and Tammi Leverich; her stepfather, Bobby Schader; step brother, Brandon Daniels; numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held August 20, 2021, at the Prairie Grove Cemetery Pavilion.

Burial was in the Reese Cemetery.

Steven D. Wise

Steven D. Wise, age 71, of Farmington, died Tuesday, August 17, 2021. Steven was born July 27, 1950, in Washington, D.C., to Virginia and Furman Wise.

Arrangements are by Westfield Chapel, 3236 W. Huntsville Ave, Springdale, Arkansas.

Ernest Wayne Yell

Ernest Wayne Yell, age 92, a resident of Hogeye, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at his home. He was born August 22, 1928, in Hogeye, Arkansas, the son of Ernest Noble and Jewell Mae (Norris) Yell.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Yell; one daughter, Vicki Lynn Abram; one brother, Garlen Ewing Yell.

Survivors include his three sons, Garry Yell and wife Linda, Ernest William Yell and wife Mary, and Johnny Lee Yell; one brother, Glen Yell and wife Margret; two sisters, Viva Mae Hyland and Helen Buck.

Funeral service was held August 20, 2021, at Prairie Grove Cemetery Pavilion.

