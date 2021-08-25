What's Happening

FARMINGTON

Fall Cleanup

The citywide fall cleanup will be held 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 10 and 7 a.m. to noon, Sept. 11. Residents will be able to bring items, including old electronics, to throw into dumpsters set up at the public works building, 380 N. Broyles St. Residents should bring proof of residency, such as a utility bill, and will be required to unload their own items or back up their own vehicles.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Clothesline Fair Gospel Sing

Anyone interested in singing at the Clothesline Fair Gospel Sing on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 5, please contact Marion Cowan at 479-841-3372. Each singer or group should plan on 20 to 30 minutes of song. Everyone else, bring your lawn chair and enjoy the music.