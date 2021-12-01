4A Boys Basketball Preview

CLASS 4A BASKETBALL PREVIEW

BOYS

Early Season Super Six

Records as of Friday, Nov. 26

1. Mills, 0-2

2. Magnolia, 0-0

3. Farmington, 4-0

4. Watson Chapel, 1-0

5. Blytheville, 2-0

6. Berryville, 2-2

TOP TEAMS AT A GLANCE

1. Mills

COACH Raymond Cooper

CONFERENCE 4A-5

2020-21 RECORD 25-4

TOP RETURNERS G/F Javion Guy-King (6-6, Sr.), G Q.J. King (5-8, Jr.), G Marcus Kendrick (6-0, Jr.)

MARQUEE GAMES Nov. 11 at West Memphis (62-60 loss), Nov. 22 vs. Jonesboro (62-38 loss), Nov. 30 at Little Rock Central, Dec. 9 at Little Rock Parkview, Feb. 1 at eStem

NOTEWORTHY Cooper said goodbye to program stalwarts Jakari Livingston and Caleb Allen, yet the cupboard is far from empty. ... Another stuffed schedule against top-notch teams for the Comets, who'll also play Jonesboro, Hot Springs and Jacksonville among others. ... Guy-King, who's been offered by teams such as Oklahoma State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff, is one of the more versatile players in Arkansas.

2. Magnolia

COACH Ben Lindsey

CONFERENCE 4A-8

2020-21 RECORD 23-1

TOP RETURNERS G/F Derrian Ford (6-5, Sr.), F Devonta Walker (6-5, Sr.), G Denevion Tell (5-7, Jr.)

MARQUEE GAMES Dec. 7 vs. Lake Hamilton, Jan. 4 at Watson Chapel, Jan. 28 vs. Watson Chapel

NOTEWORTHY The Panthers took a hit when Colby Garland transferred to Maumelle, but they'll still have a lot left, starting with future Arkansas Razorback Derrian Ford. ... Look for Tell, Walker and Adrien Walker, a 5-8 senior, to have expanded roles. ... Magnolia will see a lot of stiff competition when it plays in the King Cotton Classic in late December.

3. Farmington

COACH Johnny Taylor

CONFERENCE 4A-1

2020-21 RECORD 22-6

TOP RETURNERS G Layne Taylor (5-10, So.), F Caleb Blakely (6-1, Jr.), F Mateo Carbonel (5-11, Sr.)

MARQUEE GAMES Dec. 2-4 Chickasaw Shootout, Dec. 9-11 Cardinal Classic, Dec. 17 at Berryville, Jan. 4 at Prairie Grove, Jan. 28 vs. Prairie Grove

NOTEWORTHY The Cardinals are again a contender under Johnny Taylor, who took the team to the quarterfinals last season. ... Farmington has already notched solid victories over Lamar (74-39) and Central Arkansas Christian (84-61). ... Layne Taylor garnered All-State recognition in his first year on the varsity level.

4. Watson Chapel

COACH Marcus Adams

CONFERENCE 4A-8

2020-21 RECORD 14-11

TOP RETURNERS F Antwon Emsweller (6-7, Sr.), G/F Chris Fountain (6-4, Sr.), G Khamani Cooper (6-3, Jr.)

MARQUEE GAMES Nov. 20 vs. Osceola (76-66 win), Dec. 14 vs. Lake Hamilton, Dec. 18 at Russellville, Jan. 4 vs. Magnolia, Jan. 28 at Magnolia

NOTEWORTHY Adams has slowly been bringing this group along, and this year, he could see it pay off. ... Emsweller, who's got offers from SAU Tech and Columbia State among others, posted 20 points and 11 rebounds in Chapel's scrimmage against Little Rock Christian. ... Like their conference mate Magnolia, the Wildcats will play in the King Cotton as well.

5. Blytheville

COACH McKenzie Pierce

CONFERENCE 4A-2

2020-21 RECORD 28-3

TOP RETURNERS F Rashaud Marshall (6-7, Jr.), G Shamar Marshall (6-0, Jr.), F T.J. Jackson (6-4, Jr.)

MARQUEE GAMES Nov. 22 vs. Buffalo Island Central (72-42 win), Dec. 10 at Rogers Heritage, Jan. 3 vs. Valley View, Feb. 8 at Brookland

NOTEWORTHY The Chickasaws lost a lot of seniors from last season. ... Jackson started several games as a sophomore. ... The junior high team won their conference title a year ago, which means there's an upside to this bunch. ... Blytheville should be significantly better late in the year.

6. Berryville

COACH Brent Compton

CONFERENCE 4A-1

2020-21 RECORD 21-7

TOP RETURNERS F Weston Teague (6-8, Sr.), G Jake Wilson (6-3, Jr.), G Kade Davidson (5-9, Sr.)

MARQUEE GAMES Nov. 18 at Greene County Tech (48-46 loss), Nov. 19 vs. Brookland (39-37 win), Nov. 20 vs. Nettleton (72-66 loss), Dec. 17 Farmington, Jan. 28 vs. Shiloh Christian

NOTEWORTHY Teague had big games last year but none bigger than his 20-point, 18-rebound, 10-block outing in the semifinals against No. 2 Magnolia. He averaged nearly 12 points, 8 rebounds and 3 blocks per game. ... Wilson is deadly from beyond the arc, but the junior can attack the basket effectively as well. ... The game against No. 3 Farmington will be huge.

ON THE CUSP Forrest City, Crossett, Arkadelphia, Joe T. Robinson

IMPACT PLAYERS

1. Senior Derrian Ford, Magnolia, Guard

One of three high-flying prospects that'll take their games to the University of Arkansas next season. Ford has been about as consistent as any player in the state over the past three years. He's led the team in scoring since he was a freshman, when he led the Panthers to a state championship. Magnolia is gearing up again to make another push towards a crown.

2. Senior Joseph Pinion, Morrilton, Guard/Forward

The first-ever Devil Dog basketball player to sign with the Razorbacks won't disappoint in his final year. He averaged 17 points and seven rebounds as a junior, but as the only returning starter, those statistics will probably balloon. There isn't anything that he can't do on both ends of the floor.

3. Sophomore Layne Taylor, Farmington, Guard

He earned the respect of coaches across the state with his monster freshman season. Taylor averaged 22 points, 6 assists and 2 steals per game despite opponents loading up to stop him. More times than not, those teams failed. Those game plans will remain in play this year, but it still may not matter.

OTHERS TO KEEP AN EYE ON Weston Teague, Berryville; Parker St. Pierre, Valley View; Ryan Harris, Arkadelphia

KEY STORYLINES TO FOLLOW

1. Can Magnolia regain its championship form?

Ben Lindsey certainly has a group that's title ready. Derrian Ford deservedly gets a lot of the notoriety, but his teammates have his back when the opposition zeroes in on him. Nevi Tell stepped up big time during the state tournament, as did the Walkers. That won't change, especially in the Panthers' last season with Ford.

2. Will anyone stop Mills from repeating?

The team situated underneath the Comets in the rankings will definitely make their presence felt. Mills doesn't rebuild, it simply reloads – even when it doesn't have to. When he absolutely has to have it, Coach Raymond Cooper is going to get every ounce out of his players, and that's going to make them hard to beat.

3. How good is Blytheville?

That's a question McKenzie Pierce will find out soon enough. He lost a ton of kids from last year's team that went 28-3 and pushed Mills in the semifinals. Rashaud Marshall, one of the top junior wings in the state, will have a big season. It's the newcomers who are going to have to respond when Pierce needs them to.