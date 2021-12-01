4A Girls Basketball Preview

GIRLS

Early Season Super Six

Records as of Friday, Nov. 26

1. Pulaski Academy, 3-1

2. Farmington, 5-0

3. Morrilton, 2-1

4. Southside Batesville, 2-1

5. Nashville, 3-2

6. Star City, 2-2

TOP TEAMS AT A GLANCE

1. Pulaski Academy

COACH Rick Treadway

CONFERENCE 4A-5

2020-21 RECORD 23-5

TOP RETURNERS G Natalya Kaza (5-7, Sr.), G Riley Smith (5-7, Sr.), G Taylor Hernandez (5-6, Sr.), G Estella Gadberry (5-6, Sr.)

MARQUEE GAMES Nov. 17 vs. Nashville (lost 46-43), Nov. 20 vs. Star City (Won 62-35), Nov. 26 vs. North Little Rock, Nov. 30 vs. Jonesboro, Dec. 9 at Nettleton, Dec. 16 vs. Little Rock Christian

NOTEWORTHY Guard Jaidyn Koerdt transferred in during the offseason, making the Bruins one of the best teams in the state regardless of classification. ... Pulaski Academy returned most of its regulars from a year ago. ... Outside of the obvious talent, senior leadership is this group's other strongpoint.

2. Farmington

COACH Brad Johnson

CONFERENCE 4A-1

2020-21 RECORD 23-8, began this season 5-0.

TOP RETURNERS G Carson Dillard (5-7, Sr.), F Megan Hernandez (5-9, Sr.), F Morgan Brye (5-11, Sr.)

MARQUEE GAMES Nov. 18 at Bentonville West (60-45 Farmington win), Dec. 2-4 at Hot Springs Invitational, Dec. 17 at Berryville, Jan. 4 at Prairie Grove, Jan. 7 vs. Harrison, Jan. 11 at Pea Ridge, Jan. 28 at Prairie Grove.

NOTEWORTHY Jenna Lawrence moving in will help offset the loss of Trinity Johnson and Tori Kersey. ... Dillard recently signed with Southwestern Oklahoma State. ... Hernandez is one of the more underrated defenders in the class. ... Sophomore Reese Shirey gave the Lady Cardinals crucial minutes during last season's state title game.

3. Nashville

COACH Paul Dean

CONFERENCE 4A-7

2020-21 RECORD 25-9

TOP RETURNERS G Kyleigh Scroggins (5-8, Jr.), F Sidney Townsend (5-9, Sr.), G Olivia Dean (5-5, So.)

MARQUEE GAMES Nov. 11 at North Little Rock (64-23 loss), Nov. 17 vs. Pulaski Academy (46-43 win), Nov. 23 vs. Greenwood (56-53 loss), Nov. 30 vs. Centerpoint, Jan. 4 vs. Mena, Jan. 25 at Mena

NOTEWORTHY The Scrapperettes have both of their All-State players back in Scroggins and Townsend. ... Nashville held on to beat No. 4 Morrilton 50-48 earlier this week in a benefit game. ... Dean's team will again have to contend with Mena if it's going to win the 4A-7.

4. Morrilton

COACH Carin McNabb

CONFERENCE 4A-4

2020-21 RECORD 22-4

TOP RETURNERS G Cheyanne Kemp (5-5, Jr.), G Grace Brown (5-5, Sr.), F Kamryn Reel (5-7, Jr.)

MARQUEE GAMES Nov. 13 at Lake Hamilton (58-53 loss), Nov. 22 at Rogers (48-46 win), Nov. 30 at Batesville, Feb. 1 at Ozark

NOTEWORTHY Morrilton won 19 of its final 20 games last season. ... The Lady Devil Dogs have six of their first nine games on the road. ... McNabb has a blend of seniors and underclassmen on this year's team. ... Kemp was named All-Arkansas in 2020-21.

5. Southside Batesville

COACH Michael Harville

CONFERENCE 4A-3

2020-21 RECORD 17-9

TOP RETURNERS G Olivia Allen (5-6, Sr.), G Brett Gardner (5-6, Sr.), F Kamie Jenkins (6-3, Jr.)

MARQUEE GAMES Nov. 18 vs. Nettleton (56-42 loss), Dec. 14 vs. Valley View, Jan. 7 at Brookland, Jan. 20 at Pocahontas

NOTEWORTHY Harville is in his first season as coach following Jordan Riley's departure to take over the Heber Springs boys program. ... Gardner and Allen averaged 17 and 14 points, respectively, last season. ... Jenkins is capable of having a breakout year. ... There will be much more depth, which will be beneficial.

6. Star City

COACH Becky Yarbrough

CONFERENCE 4A-8

2020-21 RECORD 28-4

TOP RETURNERS G Hope Thomas (5-7, Sr.), G Marshay Johnson (5-7, Jr.), F Mahogany King (5-11, Jr.)

MARQUEE GAMES Nov. 17 vs. Marion (65-27 loss), Nov. 20 vs. Pulaski Academy (62-35 loss), Dec. 4 vs. Central Arkansas Christian, Jan. 14 at Magnolia, Feb. 8 at Watson Chapel

NOTEWORTHY Star City lost all five starters from last season, but Yarbrough's program always finds a way to manage. ... Thomas is the only senior on the team. ... Johnson is returning from an ACL injury. ... Sophomores Anslee Ballew, Gracie Muckleroy, Joslyn Robertson and Kaylee Pickens will shoulder big minutes, along with a stout junior class.

ON THE CUSP Pea Ridge, Mena, Valley View, Shiloh Christian

IMPACT PLAYERS

1. Junior Jenna Lawrence, Farmington, Forward

The University of Arkansas commit transferred from Melbourne, where she helped the Lady Bearkatz win two of their three consecutive state titles. That kind of pedigree will do wonders for a Farmington team that was already expected to hurt opponents from the outside. Now add Lawrence, a 6-3 junior, inside. ... somewhere Farmington Coach Brad Johnson is still smiling.

2. Junior Cheyanne Kemp, Morrilton, Guard

Last year's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Underclassman of the Year could be in for another huge season. She averaged 18 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists per game as a sophomore, and her collection of college offers is getting bigger. Morrilton's title hopes will be steered by her.

3. Senior Jaidyn Koerdt, Pulaski Academy, Guard

A matchup terror for any team. The former Russellville Cyclone averaged 19.5 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals per game last season. She's making the move to a Pulaski Academy team that's sure to make a lot of noise . Koerdt recently signed to play with Indiana-Purdue/Fort Wayne.

OTHERS TO KEEP AN EYE ON Grayson Fairless, Mena; Briley Burns, Ozark; Lindsey Aday, Pottsville

KEY STORYLINES TO FOLLOW

1. What does Harrison have in store after last season?

The Lady Goblins have a new coach and many new players this season, which could make repeating as state champions tough. Harrison has a tough slate upcoming as well. But Clare Barger, Claire Cecil and Reese Ricketts may have to carry this team for a while until things began to click the way Stacie Klott expects.

2. Which team will surprise?

Pea Ridge won't have program trailblazer Blakelee Winn, but Heath Neal will have his team in contention. The Lady Black Hawks have a number of sophomores to go along with a senior class that includes Lauren Wright and Isabella Cates. The foundation for this group has long been in place, so victories over top squads won't be a shock.

3. Another all 4A-1 final on deck?

The conference has been the toughest in Class 4A for the past few years, and this season won't be an exception. Farmington will be near the top all year, but the Lady Cardinals will have company. Shiloh Christian, Harrison, Pea Ridge and Berryville will again jockey for position. A team like Gravette could also return to the pack despite losing Shylee Morrison to graduation.

Sports Editor's Note: Overlooked in all these preseason predictions may be a Prairie Grove girls basketball squad led by a bonafide superstar in senior Trinity Dobbs. Coach Kevin Froud guided the Lady Tigers to a state championship in 2010 and had the program among the top contenders in the state for several years. This season he's got a deep squad led by seven seniors and five capable juniors plus six sophomores hungry for playing time. Any opponent who takes the Lady Tigers lightly could be making a mistake.