Area Christmas Celebrations

Lincoln

The city of Lincoln will sponsor Christmas on the Square, 5:30-7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11. This year, free chicken dinners will be "to-go." Activities on the square will include Santa Claus, free pony rides, free kettle corn and a petting zoo. A Christmas Parade will start at 4 p.m., prior to Christmas on the Square. The parade will start at the middle school and go around the square.

Prairie Grove

The city of Prairie Grove and Prairie Grove Chamber of Commerce will have a Cocoa Crawl from 4-6 p.m. in downtown Prairie Grove, followed by the Christmas Parade at 6 p.m.

Farmington

Farmington Christmas Parade & Holiday Market will be held Saturday, Dec. 4. The holiday market, which will have local and area vendors, will be 2-6 p.m., next to Farmington Public Library. This year, the parade will start at 6 p.m. at the Farmington Sports Complex on Southwinds, go north on Southwinds and then turn onto Cimarron Place in front of the Farmington Post Office and public library. A tree lighting will be held following the parade, along with music and visits with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.