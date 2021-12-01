Divine Conversations Carry South

BOYS OVERALL GOLF SCORES Rhett South, Farmington 73 Andrew Payne, Little Rock Catholic 75 Aiden Mayfield, Emerson 76 Roby Cooper, Melbourne 76 Luke Hanson, Maumelle Charter 76 Jack-Henry Wise, Harding Academy 76 Preston Nesterenko, Baptist Prep 78 Will Gordon, Hot Springs Lakeside 78 Cole Kirby, Brookland 79 Hudson Seago, Little Rock Christian 79 Jake Bartlett, Bentonville 80 Collin Spangler, Conway 81 J.B. Elia, El Dorado 82 Cooper Williams, Crossett 84 Max Gipson, West Side Greers Ferry 86 Colin Purifoy, Spring Hill 86 Luke Fletcher, Mountain View 87 Denton Reiley, Izard County 96

FARMINGTON -- Conversations with God carried Farmington senior Rhett South through a pair of bittersweet days while taking top honors at the 4A State golf meet Oct. 5 and the overall championship Oct. 14.

For those accomplishments and his outstanding testimony of triumphing over personal adversity South has been named Farmington's Male Athlete-of-the-Year for 2021 by the "Enterprise-Leader."

South arrived at the Class 4A State meet on his home course at the Fayetteville Country Club with a bittersweet feeling in his heart. The excitement of competition and going after his individual goal of becoming state medalist lay within his reach but on the other hand he felt all alone.

His Farmington teammates, Clayton Antwine, Dakota Bogan, Landon Lawson and junior Nicholas Womack, did not qualify after finishing third at the district meet with a team tally of 256 behind District 4A-1 champion Shiloh Christian, 248; and runner-up Gravette with 250.

Antwine, Bogan and Lawson were classmates, who together with South, won three straight 4A-1 District titles as freshmen, sophomores and juniors. The Cardinals placed third at state in 2019 and second in 2020 and were considered one of the favorites to win the team trophy in 2021 -- except they didn't qualify for state as a team.

"Man, it was heartbreaking. There was a lot of tears shed but I just practiced really hard. I wanted to make it up to them for not being there with me," South said. "It worked out. I was blessed to get it done and God really answers prayers."

Questioning Disappointment

Once South realized the finality of team competition after the district meet it mattered little that the Cardinals were only eight strokes away from the team title won by Shiloh Christian with a 248 tally or six strokes behind conference runner-up Gravette at 250. The fact they finished ahead of conference rivals, Harrison, fourth with 270; Berryville, fifth at 284; Pea Ridge, sixth at 297; Huntsville, seventh at 315; and rival Prairie Grove, eighth at 353, seemed irrelevant.

The dream of winning a team title vanished and South did some soul searching.

He prayed a lot, questioning "just God why?" Was that what God wanted to happen to the team and why did it happened when it did? South admits he inquired of the Lord "just to kind of answer that for me."

"Man just a lot of prayers," South said. "He helped me figure it out and sure enough he had other plans and that's just how it worked out."

Cool Hand Luke

There yet remained an 4A State Individual championship for South to pursue and he played the course like a "Cool Hand Luke" when he had to on Oct. 5. In such a situation faith-based principles can take on a very real application for a competitor trying to stay focused on each task at hand whether driving or putting.

Although South qualified for state he had to take an approach not as though he had already attained or apprehended his quest but to concentrate upon one thing, forgetting those things which were behind, and reaching forth unto those things which lay before him, pressing toward the mark for the prize that would bring honor to both him and his faith.

South was also learning how to use faith to draw himself back into the moment and compete with humility.

Instead of giving in to a temptation to conform to a world fraught with disappointment South allowed himself to be transformed by renewing his mindset that he could get back out on the golf course and prove what is good, acceptable and perfect through exercising a measure of faith through every stroke.

South came through in a big way during the stretch run at the State 4A meet played at the Fayetteville Country Club. He finished with a flourish getting an eagle and a birdie in two of his last three holes to claim first place by two strokes over Cooper Williams, of Crossett, who came in second with a 72.

South shot a 70 to bring first place home to Farmington. Time and time again he kept going back to faith to get on to the next hole.

By finishing in the top three during state competition, South qualified to compete at the State Overall Match held at Pleasant Valley Country Club at Little Rock on Oct. 14. This was the second time South qualified for the Overall during a very fruitful high school career.

At Farmington South won the District 4A-1 meet three times as an individual and placed second among the 4A State golf standings as a freshman. His role as No. 1 golfer on a Cardinal team that won three conference titles and finished as State 4A Runner-Up in 2020 was widely known.

Inward Struggles

The date of the Overall arrived Oct. 14 and inwardly South still struggled with the disappointment of not getting to compete as a team for the 4A team trophy. He wasn't perfect, making par seven times arriving on the back nine at even-par after shooting a 36 midway through the course.

As he started the back nine, South was on then he was off. He alternated birdies and bogeys over the first four holes of the back nine. His advice for younger kids taking up the sport of golf reflecting on each situation laced with the adversity on how to come through triumphantly.

"Man, I'm not going to lie. It's hard. Golf's not the easiest sport in the world. It sucks a lot of times and it's not fun to play sometimes, but the mountains that you stand on are so great. You're going to lose in golf a lot more than you win and you just got to accept that. That's why you play to win," South said.

South's shot using a 6-iron on the par-3 No. 17 hole went into the water but he refused to forsake the club and rallied to overcome a double-bogey with a good shot off the tee on the 18th hole that positioned him for a birdie.

South shot a a 1-over par 73 to hold off Little Rock Catholic junior Andrew Payne, who finished at 3 over with a 75 in second place. South relishes the victory.

"God has a plan and I didn't know that and I was struggling with that a lot. You just got to stick with it. Stuff happens, that's sports. That's why everyone plays them. There's a lot of triumphs, there's a lot of valleys and there's nothing better than being on top of the mountain at the end," South said.

Representing Farmington

South considers it a honor to have represented Farmington High School well.

"Man, this school, the culture is just amazing. I love this school. Nothing's better than just having the support system that they have here and just bringing it home for them was really special for me and special for being my senior year I just really enjoyed doing that," South said.

He acknowledges a strong supporting cast empowering him along the journey, including his parents, Barron and Melinda South, Scott Gardner, his personal golf coach for five years, J.C. Deleon, a former pro who has helped with South's middle game, and many more.

"Everyone from Fayetteville Country Club, they have supported me through everything," South said. "Pretty much everyone in Farmington School District has really supported me and I appreciate everything they have done for me."

South plans to major in Business Finance at the University of Arkansas-Little Rock and is excited to get down there and play while improving as a golfer looking at his potential to move up to the next level beyond college.