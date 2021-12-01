Farmington Girls Open Tourney With Win

FARMINGTON -- Farmington's full-court press translated into lots of offense as the Lady Cardinals seized control of a nonconference girls basketball game from the get-go at Bergman's Holiday Hoopsgiving Tournament Nov. 20.

Three different Farmington players reached double figure scoring in the first quarter led by senior guard Carson Dillard with 13 including a 3-pointer which opened the scoring. Junior Jenna Lawrence had 10 points as did sophomore Reese Shirey whose trifecta capped a 38-7 surge by the Lady Cardinals.

Morgan Brye had a big second quarter. The 5-feet-11 senior began the scoring by sliding down the box and taking a lob for an inside bucket. Twice in the second Brye stole the ball in the half-court defense and threw an outlet to Megan Hernandez who finished both fast-breaks. She drove diagonally towards the hoop from the right wing forcing the defense to collapse and leaving Lawrence open for a 3-pointer. Brye found her and "boom," Lawrence's cannon went off stretching the Lady Cardinal lead to 49-11.

Allie Devecsery's three made it 56-13 at the half. Kamryn Uher made a 3-pointer in the third quarter and Farmington held a commanding 65-26 lead as the period expired. Uher passed to Lindsey Scogin cutting to the basket and Zaina Vanlandingham scored on a lob in the fourth as Farmington won big, 69-34.

Lawrence finished with 17 points while Megan Hernandez added 15, Dillard, 13; and Shirey, 10.

Ma Dyson Mckinzie scored 13 and Mirica Scott had 10 points for Dumas.

Farmington 69, Dumas 34

Farmington^38^18^9^4^--^69

Dumas^7^6^13^8^--^34

Dumas (2-2): Ma Dyson Mckinzie 5 3-6 13, Mirica Scott 5 0-0 10, Mia Dixon 3 0-0 8, Zashauria Washington 1 1-2 3. Totals 14 4-8 34.

Farmington (2-0): Jenna Lawrence 8 0-0 17, Megan Hernandez 7 1-2 15, Carson Dillard 6 0-0 13, Reese Shirey 4 1-1 10, Allie Devecsery 1 0-0 3, Kamryn Uher 1 0-0 3, Morgan Brye 1 0-0 2, Lindsey Scogin 1 0-0 2, Zaina Vanlandingham 1 0-0 2, Lana Qedan 1 0-0 2. Totals 31 2-3 69.

3-Point Goals -- Dumas 2 (Dixon 2). Farmington 5 (Shirey, Lawrence, Dillard, Devecsery, Uher).