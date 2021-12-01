Farmington Presents 'The Play That Goes Wrong'

FARMINGTON -- "The Play That Goes Wrong" is a play within a play, a slapstick, fast-action comedy about a murder mystery with some unexpected twists.

Farmington High School's Drama Department will present the show at the Tonya McCuistion Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 3; 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4; and 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5. Tickets can be purchased at the door and are $10 for adults, $5 for students and children.

Drama teacher Zac Perry said the play has eight characters, plus the backstage crew and lighting and sound technicians. The set for the comedy was built by students in his stagecraft class.

The cast is presenting a performance of the play, "The Murder at Haversham Manor," a 1920s murder mystery play. However, during the course of their performance, all kinds of things go wrong, thus a "play within a play."

"The Play That Goes Wrong" is a 2012 play that won Best New Comedy at the 2015 Laurence Olivier Awards. It has been running since 2012 in London, England.

Jordan Walker, a Farmington High junior, plays the director of the play and the inspector.

Walker said the comedy is "probably one of the funniest plays you'll ever see."

Walker took his first drama class as a sophomore and said he enjoyed it so much he's continued with theater.

He said the cast has rehearsed for the show almost every day after school since September.

Senior Kathryn Bale plays Sandra in "The Play That Goes Wrong" but is Florence in the "The Murder at Haversham Manor."

Bale also has been in "Elf" and "Grease," both presented by Farmington during her high school years.

She's enjoyed this play, she said, because fewer students are in the cast and they've been able to bond as a group.

"We work togther and we've been able to colloborate on changes on our own," Bale said. "It really feels like a family. You get to be yourself and act like other people."

The high school didn't present anything in December 2020 because of covid-19 but did have a show called "Broadway's Best" last spring. Perry said he wanted his 12-15 dedicated seniors to be able to have a performance before graduating.

With a lot of seniors graduating last year, Perry said "The Play That Goes Wrong" has new talent. There's one senior and the rest are sophomores and juniors. The play is 70 minutes long and does not have an intermission.

"It's about actors doing their best to make sure everything goes on, even though everything seems to go wrong," Perry said.

He encouraged the community to come out for the play. Proceeds from ticket sales help fund future shows, and Perry said his plan is to have a spring musical. So far, he's leaning toward the musical "Footloose."