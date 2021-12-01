Historical Society Sets Outdoor Caroling

FAYETTEVILLE – Washington County Historical Society will continue a decades old tradition of hosting the singing of Christmas carols while dressed in 1850s costumes for the public, but in 2021 the society will add a new twist of holiday generosity.

The event will be held 3-5 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5.

The caroling will still be outdoors of the historic Headquarters House at 118 East Dickson Street but this year, as the singers sing, chairs will be set up for the public in a "come and go" style event.

The new twist is that the WCHS will be collecting gifts for others to have a happy holiday.

The WCHS board is asking for those wanting to "give a little bit of holiday joy to children who might not have such a happy Christmas," to join them in collecting unwrapped toys for children ages 5-18.

All gifts will then be donated to the Migrant Education Program at the Northwest Arkansas Education Cooperative in Farmington.

Gifts, along with donations of holiday gift wrapping and ribbon, will also be donated to the educational cooperative, according to Lee Anne Wiederkehr, president of WCHS. Co-op employees will sort and wrap the gifts donated.

"We are asking our many members and friends to drop by from 3 to 5 p.m. to hear some wonderful outdoor holiday music and have the opportunity to drop off a gift for this very good cause," she said.

Father Christmas, in his 1840s robe and hat, will also be on hand, passing out wrapped candy canes to all the good children (and adults) who attend the program.

The guidelines on the gifts for the children are very basic. Gifts are not to exceed $20 each.

"Many times, there are multiple children from the same family in the program, on the list," explained Dustin Seaton, the vice president for membership for the society and an employee of the education co-op.

Seaton said gift donations may include gift cards from major retailers and restaurants as well as movie passes for the older children. Toys and clothing are also acceptable.

Contact the WCHS office, Tuesday-Thursday afternoons at 521-2970, for more information.

Last year, due to the pandemic, the WHCS moved its traditional Open House outside to a parking lot to meet all the city and state guidelines for a public gathering.

"This year we are asking the public to please mask up," said Wiederkehr, "but we do want you to stay around and visit with others if you are comfortable doing so."