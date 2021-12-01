'I want to keep it going': Farmington senior center site director finds work rewarding

FARMINGTON -- Lela Hampton is a floral designer by trade and her reasons for enjoying that career easily transferred to her reasons for serving a center for senior adults.

Flowers and floral designs make people happy, she said.

She decided to leave her career as a floral designer because standing all the time was hard on her body but she still was looking for something that helps people and makes people happy.

Working with senior adults fit the bill.

"Senior centers and Meals on Wheels are very rewarding," she said.

Hampton came to Farmington Senior Activity and Wellness Center in May as the new site director, replacing Tina Batlle, who resigned the position in March. Hampton had served Fayetteville's senior center for about six years as its program assistant and assistant to the director.

At Fayetteville, she was responsible for administrative duties and coordinating the Meals on Wheels program with two paid staff and about 50 volunteers.

Hampton said she applied for the Farmington position because she's wanted to be a center director and had already been interested in the Farmington center, if Batlle ever left.

She's not made many changes since coming to Farmington, noting Batlle already had a good system in place.

"Some of the things she did, I don't live up to," she said. "What was here was good and I want to keep it going."

Farmington's senior center is averaging about 30 people each day during the week for the hot lunches. This is down, compared to pre-pandemic, but the ones who are coming are usually at the center every day and enjoying the meals and the company, she said.

Hampton said she enjoys the work because senior adults have so much to teach others.

"They have some great life experiences," she said. "There's so much we can learn from them."

She likes the smaller size of the Farmington center, compared to the larger facility in Fayetteville, because she's able to talk to everyone at once and those who come are a close-knit group of people.

Most of the senior adults who come want to eat lunch and play cards in the afternoon. Many of the senior adults stayed home during the pandemic and were not able to see anyone or visit with their friends. That's what they are wanting to do now, eat and be social, she said.

The center has had exercise programs in the past and Hampton hopes to get those going again. She has an exercise instructor who will start classes in January, and wants to encourage her seniors to become more active to benefit their health.

The center is open to anyone 60 years and older. For more information, call Hampton at 267-5709 or drop by the center at 340 W. Main St.