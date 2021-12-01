Lawrence Making Major Impact

FARMINGTON -- Jenna Lawrence's impact in a Farmington uniform became evident immediately as the Lady Cardinals made quick work of Drew Central taking a 36-6 first quarter lead on Nov. 22.

Lawrence put on a show during the Holiday Hoopsgiving Basketball Tournament hosted by Bergman.

The 6-feet-3 junior won the opening tip, clogged up the lane contributing to a pair of early shot-clock violations, hit a 3-pointer, took a steal in for a layup off the full-court press, blocked a shot and rebounded, helped cause a charging turnover then completed the highlight reel with a left-handed layup all in the first 3:05 as the Lady Cardinals jumped ahead 12-0 prompting a time-out.

The Lady Pirates finally got a field goal with Sayveiona Durden spinning in the lane, but they had to work hard for any open look as opposed to Farmington which kept getting easy baskets. Morgan Brye made a layup for the Lady Cardinals before Edriana Hunter arched a tough shot with a defender in her face.

Lawrence found Reese Shirey open on the perimeter and kicked the ball out to her for a spot-up three. She scored the next six points off a spin move, layup, then went hard to the offensive glass after passing to an open shooter on the wing. The three didn't fall but Lawrence cleaned up the miss and Farmington led 23-4.

Lawrence put up 17 points in the first quarter and another eight in the second to score a game-high 25 points. Farmington led by 49 points at halftime and she didn't need to play in the second half.

The Lady Cardinals put their full-court game into high gear and ran Drew Central into submission. J'Myra London scored ahead of the pack to start the second quarter followed by an Allie Devecsery 3-pointer. Drew Central got its only field goal of the quarter on Ali Jo Cruce's basket before they could even think about celebrating Megan Hernandez was scoring at the other end for Farmington. London scored on a rebound, then Lawrence went baseline for a bucket. She set up Carson Dillard by pushing the ball, drawing the defense, then feeding Dillard for a 3-point shot.

Lawrence hit a short jumper as the Lady Cardinals broke the press then took a pass from Dillard off a steal in for another left-handed layup and the rout was in full swing. Cadence Dean banked in a short shot to make it 58-9 at the half.

Farmington coach Brad Johnson emptied his bench in the second half. The Lady Cardinals led 72-23 at the end of the third quarter and the fourth was played with a running clock. Shirey was the only other Farmington player in double figures as 13 players scored.

Hannah Meeks and Durden scored nine points apiece to lead Drew Central.

Farmington 80, Drew Central 27

Farmington^36^22^14^8^--^80

Drew Central^6^3^14^4^--^27

Drew Central (2-3): Hannah Meeks 1 6-6 9, Sayveiona Durden 4 1-2 9, Ali Jo Cruce 1 2-2 4, Kalyiah Miller 1 0-0 3, Edriana Hunter 1 0-0 2. Totals 8 9-10 27.

Farmington (3-0): Jenna Lawrence 12 0-0 25, Reese Shirey 5 0-0 13, J'Myra London 3 2-2 8, Lindsey Scogin 3 0-0 7, Carson Dillard 2 0-0 5, Megan Hernandez 2 0-0 4, Cadence Dean 2 0-1 4, Zaina Vanlandingham 2 0-0 4, Allie Devecsery 1 0-0 3, Morgan Brye 1 0-0 2, Daisin Pruitt 1 0-0 2, Callie Ramaker 1 0-0 2, Hannah Moss 0 1-2 1. Totals 35 3-5 80.

3-Point Goals -- Drew Central 2 (Meeks, Miller). Farmington 7 (Shirey 3, Lawrence, Dillard, Devecsery, Scogin).

Rebounds -- Drew Central 21, Farmington 36. Assists -- Drew Central 3, Farmington 21. Steals -- Drew Central 4, Farmington 18. Blocks -- Drew Central 0, Farmington 1.